Evelyn Gurney: A Tribute to the Reedsburg Hockey Player

Evelyn Gurney was a 13-year-old Reedsburg, Wisconsin, hockey player who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while waiting to get on a school bus on May 12, 2023.

A GoFundMe page has been set up as a fundraiser in Gurney’s memory. It had raised more than $64,000 as of May 14, 2023.

A person who knew Gurney wrote on Facebook, “This most perfect, tenacious, brilliant young lady has been a part of our lives since kindergarten. She graced us at nearly every birthday party, Halloween, ski trip, play date and other event you could think of. Having her around was like having another daughter, and our hearts our broken.”

According to NBC15, Gurney is being mourned throughout the Wisconsin hockey community. Many have posted tributes to Gurney on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evelyn Gurney Was Waiting to Board a School Bus When She Was Struck, the Sheriff Says

Chip Meister, the Sauk County Sheriff, wrote in a news release that, on May 12, 2023 at approximately 7:23 a.m., the Sauk County Communications Center “received notification of a traffic crash on State Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive in the Town of Excelsior. It was reported that the crash involved a truck, school bus, and student outside the bus. Law enforcement, fire department, and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.”

According to the news release:

The initial investigation revealed that a School District of Reedsburg school bus was facing westbound and was stopped to pick up a student at a residence on the north side of the highway. The student was outside the bus and had not yet boarded the school bus. A 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck was westbound on STH 23/33. The truck failed to slow in time to stop behind the school bus and took evasive action to the right. The truck sideswiped the rear right side of the school bus and continued across a driveway striking the student. The truck continued to travel westbound in the ditch until it came to rest. Arriving first responders attempted life-saving measures on the student. The student died at the scene. The operator of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. The school bus was carrying students at the time and no injuries were reported to the students aboard the bus or the bus driver. The students aboard the bus were transported to Webb Middle School for family reunification. The School District of Reedsburg has been in communication with the families involved and will have additional resources available to support students. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Reedsburg Police Department, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service, Reedsburg Fire Department, School District of Reedsburg, Wisconsin State Patrol, UW MedFlight, the Sauk County Highway Department, and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who witnessed this crash or with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

Evelyn Gurney Was Remembered for Her ‘Caring, Fun & Spunky Personality’

The Wisconsin EMS Association wrote on Facebook,

Wisconsin Blue Devils AAA Hocke wrote on Facebook: ” Our Blue Devils family is mourning the loss of Evelyn Gurney. Evelyn joined our girls U12 team this season, and made quite the impact with her caring, fun and spunky personality on and off the ice. We are sending our deepest condolences to the Gurney family, friends and Reedsburg Hockey.”

Shared Post: We have a very very big loss in our rural EMS community in Sauk WI. We have a long time Paramedic father and an ER Nurse mother who suffered a heartbreaking loss yesterday morning. Their daughters were standing in their driveway getting ready to board the bus when one sister ran back into the house quick. The other standing in her driveway was struck by a pickup truck who didn’t see the bus stopped and tried to swerve around the right side of the bus striking the bus as well as the 13 year old girl. Efforts were made, unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries. We lost a beautiful little girl with soo much life.

Evelyn Gurney’s Best Friends Called Her the ‘Sweetest, Most Kind Person You Would Ever Meet’

The GoFundMe page says it was set up by Gurney’s best friends.

“Hello, our names are Kendall, Ellie, Sawyer, Bryce, and Dani, and our best friend Evelyn passed today (May 12, 2023) from a car crash. She was the sweetest, most kind person you would ever meet,” it reads.

“She would always put everyone first before herself. We are setting this GoFundMe up for her because she would do this for us, so we are sending so much love towards her. If we can, let’s reach the goal of $1,000, for her. We decided to call this, ‘Goals for Gurney.’ We love and miss you Evelyn, and fly high sweet girl️❤️.”

People filled the comment thread with well-wishes.

“Evelyn was a pint-sized firecracker whose presence in the classroom and hallways of Webb will be greatly missed. I will cherish the memories of this truly unforgettable young girl,” wrote one person.

“We were blessed to play with Evelyn on the Wildcats and we can’t imagine what her family and community are going through. Our hearts are with you!” a woman wrote.

Others indicated they did not know Gurney but were part of Wisconsin’s hockey scene. “Sending love from a Black River Falls Youth Hockey Family! My girls and I will leave sticks out tonight,” wrote one person on the GoFundMe’s comment thread.

READ NEXT: The Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting Victims