Fani Willis Impeachment Effort: State Senator Colton Moore Calls for Review

Colton Moore, a Republican state legislator in Georgia, is calling for an emergency session to consider impeachment of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

However, the decision on whether to call a session will likely come down to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who is no fan of former President Donald Trump, because Georgia’s Legislature doesn’t have enough Republicans to convene the session without Democratic support. Heavy has contacted Kemp’s office and asked whether he will call the special session or not. Heavy has also contacted Fulton County to seek comment from Willis.

Moore called for an emergency session to review and respond “to the actions of Fani Willis” and possibly impeach the Fulton County District Attorney who has filed racketeering charges against Trump and 18 of his associates.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” Moore tweeted. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

Colton Moore Wrote That the Georgia Legislature Should ‘Impeach Fani Willis’ If Appropriate

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

On August 17, 2023, Moore sent a letter to Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp, copying Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger.

“We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3.5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis,” the letter, signed by only Moore, says.

In another tweet under the letter, Moore wrote, “We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis. I’m calling on patriots across America to join me in this fight.” He then shared a petition link.

The petition page that Moore shared reads,

Corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis is potentially abusing her position of power by pursuing former President Donald J. Trump, and I am calling on my colleagues in the Georgia legislature to join me in calling for an emergency session to investigate and review her actions and determine if they warrant impeachment. The politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system at the expense of taxpayers will not be tolerated. I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on. We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition.

“The Legislature has this great check and balance when it comes to controlling the purse. Ultimately, from what I’ve seen, I think she should completely be defunded of any state dollars. People in northwest Georgia and Georgians all over don’t want their tax dollars going to fund this type of political persecution,” Moore told The Hill.

“If it turns out that she’s doing some corrupt things, then absolutely impeach her,” he said to that publication.

According to the Hill, Moore is also pushing for an investigation Willis’s conduct “due to poor conditions at Fulton County Jail, as investigated by the American Civil Liberties Union, and the drawn-out prosecution of rapper Young Thug.”

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp Has Pushed Back at Trump’s Claims, Saying the ‘2020 Election in Georgia Was Not Stolen’

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

However, Kemp is not a fan of Trump; they famously butted heads over Trump’s claims of Georgia election fraud, which form the centerpiece of Willis’s RICO indictment. According to The Hill, in order to convene the special session requested by Moore, Kemp would have to sign an order for one or “three-fifths of both the House and Senate” would need to agree.

The Hill reported that Moore is not clear where his colleagues stand on the issue but only his name is on the letter.

According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Republicans control 33 of the 56 Georgia state Senate seats. In the House of Representatives, the Republicans control 102-78 due to a Democratic defection, AP reported. That’s short of the three-fifths needed to call the session, meaning the decision falls to Kemp.

According to the New Republic, the Fulton County Commission sets Willis’s budget, not the state Legislature.

Kemp has not stated where he stands on the matter. After the Willis indictments, Kemp responded to a post on Truth Social by Trump, writing on X, “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”

The governor added: “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kemp previously signed a measure into law a provision to create a new state commission “with powers to investigate, sanction or oust local prosecutors,” a move pushed by legislative Republicans.

