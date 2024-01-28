Mississippi Walmart Worker Felicia Darling Says She Was Fired After Viral Video of Partially Dressed Child

Felicia Darling, the Mississippi Walmart employee who confronted a mother on video about her partially clothed child, says she has been fired from her job, according to her GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $37,000.

The video is still available on her TikTok page @feenicole8. It shows the employee and another man confronting the mother about the child’s well-being as he sat partially clothed in a shopping cart on a day with freezing temperatures outside.

The video went viral, and the mother, Kambria Darby, was arrested, according to DarkHorsePressNow.com. The site says the 2-year-old child was wearing only a diaper. Some sites gave the worker’s name as Felecia Darling, but she says on the GoFundMe page that her name is Felicia Darling.

“He’s just an innocent soul. He didn’t ask to be here, so I took action, and I started recording her. Minutes into the video, she threw… she threw cold food on the baby, and he was sad and just looked down. It seemed like in his eyes he was just looking for help. He was crying out for help,” said Darling to Fox4KC.

Felicia Darling Says a Walmart Manager Ordered Her to Take the Video Down & Then ‘Fired Me’

A mom brought her baby into Walmart in the cold almost naked and argued with customers who tried to help her son. Reportedly she’s now been arrested. pic.twitter.com/HQRAjO5pOb — Russ Spacy (@RussSpacy) January 28, 2024

On the GoFundMe page, Darling wrote, “Hi, my name is Felicia, and I’m fundraising for my bills unfortunately. I lost my job on 1/20/2024 by helping a child who were being neglected by his own mother.”

According to Darling, on January 17, “a young lady came in Wal-Mart with her child & the child only had on a Diaper!!!! And it’s like 20 something degrees or it was in the teens I really cant remember, But the child had on no clothes, no socks, nor shoes, and I took it upon myself to record it for the child sake.”

She continued:

No I wasn’t thinking about the consequences at the time, At that time my main focus was on that innocent poor child ,and to get him some help. Yes I posted the video on my facebook page bc I wanted to reach out to some of her family members, and case workers. The video I posted gotten 3.1 k shares in an hr my Manager call my phone and told me to take the video down immediately, and I did !!!! Thursday and Friday were my off days So When I came back to work Saturday 1/20/24 My manager fired me 2 hours before I got off. Now Im jobless bc I was only trying to help and save that baby life. If you by any chance want to watch the video it’s on TikTok feenicole8. Thanks to everyone who donates and god bless.

Darling also shared a video to TikTok in which she said, “I saved the child life, of course Walmart fired me. I saved the child life, of course I get bashed for it. I saved the child life, of course people in my inbox 3 a.m. I saved a child life and of course God is blessing me.”

The Mother, Kambria Darby, Was Arrested, Reports Say

According to Fox4KC, the Byram, Mississippi, Police Department confirmed officers responded to a call from the Walmart on January 17, a day when the “temperature outside on this day was 20 degrees with even colder wind chills.”

The television station reported that the mother was identified as 26-year-old Kambria Darby.

According to Fox4KC, officers “found Darby in the parking lot of the business.” Other shoppers gave the child clothes “but he was still freezing and shaking from the cold,” the television station reported, adding that Darby “was arrested for child neglect and local EMS responded to evaluate the boy’s condition.”

Marie Pickens, Darby’s great-aunt, told The New York Post, “Everything I’ve seen with her and the kids has been positive. I don’t condone what was done and it was right to be reported but we don’t know both sides of the story. Sometimes kids can be difficult not wanting to put their clothes on, or taking them off and maybe she was in a rush to pick up some things.”

