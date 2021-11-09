How to Watch Florida vs Elon Basketball Game Today

The Florida Gators open up their 2021-22 college basketball campaign on Tuesday night when they host the Elon Phoenix, who are coming off a season where they made it to the CAA’s conference championship game.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Elon vs Florida:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Elon vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Elon vs Florida Basketball Preview

The Florida Gators will get their 2021-22 season underway Tuesday night when they take on the Colonial Athletic Association’s Elon Phoenix in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators return three starters from a roster that went 15-10 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Appearing in their fourth consecutive tourney, the No. 7-seeded Gators took down Virginia Tech in overtime, 75-70, in the first round, before ultimately falling to the No. 15-seeded Cinderella team, Oral Roberts in the second round, 81-78.

Leading the way for the returning starters is 6-foot-11 senior forward Colin Castleton, who averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season.

The Gators stocked up on transfers heading into this season, with four of the additions bringing with them a plethora of talent and experience to Gainesville, having combined for a total of 3,882 points in college.

A trio of transfer guards will take the court this year for the Gators including senior Myreon Jones, who averaged 15.3 points per game for Penn State last season and graduates Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Brandon McKissic, who were both all-conference selections in their respective leagues. Fleming Jr. averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game at Charleston Southern, while McKissic tallied 17.2 points and 3.3 assists per contest at Missouri-Kansas City.

Florida head coach Mike White is entering his seventh season with the Gators and will look to guide them to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament. The Gators were picked to finish seventh out of 14 teams in the SEC’s preseason poll.

Drawing the Gators in the opening night contest are the Elon Phoenix, who finished 10-9 last season, but went on a run as the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament last March to reach the final before falling to Drexel.

The Phoenix will be led by junior guard Hunter McIntosh, who is coming off a season in which he led the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game. McIntosh connected on 39% from long distance, which included a team-best 52 three-pointers.

“I see myself continuing to grow as a lead guard, a playmaker,” McIntosh said. “We have a lot more weapons. We’re working every day to put us in the best position come March.”

Elon will have two key pieces returning from injury, in redshirt senior Jerald Gillens-Butler and junior Zac Ervin. Gillens-Butler, a transfer from Butler, played in only three games for Elon last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, while Ervin missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Joining the Phoenix this season will be two Division I transfers, 7-foot redshirt junior Andrew Junkin, who is coming over from Mississippi State, and 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward Torrence Watson, who played for Missouri.

Elon, who was picked to finish sixth in the CAA’s preseason poll, will be battle-tested by the time they reach conference play. In addition to Florida, the Phoenix will match up with West Virginia, Marquette or Mississippi, North Carolina, and Arkansas prior to Christmas.