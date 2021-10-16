How to Watch Florida vs LSU Live Stream Online

LSU looks to get on track after a pair of losses as they host No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Florida vs LSU online:

Florida vs LSU Preview

LSU had high hopes to put their miserable season from a year ago in the past but have been unable to turn things around, stumbling to a 3-3, two of those losses coming in the last two weeks against Auburn and Kentucky.

“I think there’s a lot of fight left in this team,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I’ve been with them. I know we’re 3-3, but we’ve got a lot of games left. And from what I’ve seen this week, what I’ve seen from the coaching staff, there’s a lot of fight left from this team.”

LSU will be without key players against Florida, including All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (foot), who recently had surgery. That being said, Orgeron still feels like his team has high hopes and fire to come out and give the Gators a battle.

“Today was the most spirited Thursday we’ve had,” he said. “These guys are fired up. Florida’s a rivalry. Ex-players have been talking to them, calling them. Our guys are ready to play. It’s going to be fun.”

Florida rebounded from a loss to Kentucky with their most dominant performance of the season — a 42-0 beatdown of Vanderbilt. Quarterback Emory Jones led the way, passing for four touchdowns. However, Jones did toss an interception and is hoping to cut down on costly mistakes.

“The main focus is just eliminating some of the bad plays … really the interceptions and some of the missed reads that I had,” Jones said. “There weren’t that many, but it was literally just eliminating those couple of plays every game and trying to make sure I do that every single game.”

Florida has been running a quarterback rotation with Jones and Anthony Richardson. Gators head coach Dan Mullen has been happy with the progress he’s seen from Jones and how he’s adapted.

“He’s doing a good job developing within his game and what we ask him to do,” Mullen said. “It’s a process, and it’s not a short-term process. You’re talking about years and years and years now. Tom Brady probably has it down pretty good. It’s something that takes a long time to learn.”

Florida is a solid 12-point road favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 59.5 points.