WATCH: Florida Women ‘Dressed Up as Grannies’ to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Two Florida women dressed as grannies to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but they were caught and told not to come back, according to Orange County health officials.

The incident was caught on police body cam video, which you can watch below. It happened in February 2021 in Orange County, Florida. Here’s the video.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” Orange County’s Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, told WESH-TV.

Police Body Cam Video As 2 Women Are issued Trespass Warnings After Pretending To Be Older Woman ToFlorida authorities say two women who dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults in an attempt to get coronavirus vaccinations were turned away and issued trespass warnings. Video provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office 2021-02-19T19:44:10Z

The COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out first to people who are most vulnerable to the virus, and the two women didn’t meet the age limitations, so they’re accused of trying to go around that problem by pretending to be old ladies.

The women were identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as Olga Monroy-Ramirez, 44, and Martha Vivian Monroy, 34. The Sheriff’s Department says the women were caught because their dates of birth “did not match those they had used to register for the vaccines. The names, however, did match the registration,” ABC News reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Women Received a Scolding From Law Enforcement But Weren’t Arrested

The law enforcement video shows the women were scolded by law enforcement and told not to come back or they would be arrested for trespassing. They weren’t arrested this time around, though.

“You know what you have done. You’ve stolen a vaccine from someone who needs it more than you and now you’re not going to get your second one,” a man off camera tells the two women. “So that’s a whole waste of time we just wasted here on this. We’re not sure if they’re going to press charges on you and take you to jail. So were at that point right here, just for your selfishness stealing vaccine.”

An officer then tells the women they will be getting a “trespass warning,” saying, “You’re hereby warned that you’re not invited to be in these premises and may be arrested if you refuse to leave or return at any time in the future.”

The women are told to avoid the “whole property.”

A man tells the women it’s “ridiculous you’re here right now. Your information will be flagged with the vaccine software.”

A law enforcement officer tells them, “You’re not going to get a vaccine, so you have to wait your turn. You come back any time, you’re going to be arrested. You’re lucky you’re not being arrested right now.”

The Women Were Wearing Bonnets, Glasses & Gloves

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, told WESH-TV that the women had come to the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.

They were wearing “bonnets and gloves,” the television station reported and were there for a second dose of vaccine. The video does show one has brown hair, though, so it’s not clear how elaborate the disguises actually were.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time. I don’t know how they escaped for the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, and they were probably in their 20s,” Pino said to the television station. Their real ages were 44 and 34.

ABC News reported that they were also wearing glasses, and their real ages made them ineligible for the vaccine at this point.

READ NEXT: Biden’s Heartbreaking Words About Son Beau