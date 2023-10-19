Video Shows Injured Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, K9 Dog’s Recovery

The Fond du Lac County sheriff has released video showing the recovery of a wounded sheriff’s K9 dog, who was shot during a critical incident on October 14, 2023.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt also released a series of photos to provide the community with an update on the injured dog, who is starting to heal.

Waldschmidt released a photo showing the dog wearing a hospital “cone.” The dog was shot and left seriously injured during a gun battle between a deputy and a suspect, according to a Sheriff’s Department release.

“The ‘cone of shame’ never looked so good! After another day of solid progress, blowing both the feeding and oxygen tubes out of his nostrils on his own, getting the IV lines removed, taking his medicine orally, and eating regular dog food again, he’s earned the opportunity to try sleeping in the same hospital room as his handler tonight instead of sleeping in the kennel!” the post, from October 18, 2023, says.

On October 17, 2023, the sheriff released the video showing the injured K9 trying to walk. Watch the video

Here’s what you need to know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff Says the K9 ‘Made Huge Progress This Week’

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Sheriff’s Department gave details on the incident.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Fond du Lac, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, October 14, 2023,” they wrote.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office “responded to a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place in the City of Fond du Lac,” the release says. “Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered a male subject inside a vehicle. Shortly after the vehicle was located, gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the subject. The subject sustained injuries and first aid was rendered.”

The subject “was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other members of the public or law enforcement were injured during the incident. A Sheriff’s Office canine was shot and seriously wounded during the incident. The canine is continuing to receive critical care at a veterinarian hospital,” the release says.

According to the sheriff’s post, “Things are definitely on the right track, and although he’s got a long way to go yet, he’s made huge progress this week. Going forward, we will continue to provide updates when he achieves other major milestones in his recovery. We can’t thank you all enough for the continued support this community (and far beyond) has shown our deputies and of course our K9.”

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff Says the ‘Support Has Been Tremendous’

The video showed the dog with a bandaged leg.

“The goal today was to get him to sit up. He had other plans. He stood up and said, ‘outta my way, I’m going for a walk to get my tennis ball!'” the sheriff wrote on October 17, 2023. “Elated is an understatement. He’s feeling your encouragement and prayers. We are truly humbled by the support of this community and far beyond, and his care team continues to work very hard on his recovery. On behalf of everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office, we can’t thank you all enough!”

On October 16, 2023, in another update, the sheriff revealed, “He’s tired but he’s awake, visually tracks his handler/partner around the room, and remains stable with no major setbacks. He even got a ride outside on his hospital bed for a little fresh air for a few minutes today! Tonight he lifted his head when he spotted his favorite toy – the tennis ball. All very positive signs!”

He wrote: “The support has been tremendous, and we’re certain he’s feeling the good vibes and prayers for strength being sent his way. Thank you all, and we will continue to post updates in coming days!”

