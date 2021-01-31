Fox River Mall Shooting, Active Situation Reports in Appleton, Wisconsin

There are reports of an active situation, and perhaps a shooting, at the Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wisconsin. The reports, including in live scanner audio, focused around the food court. You can listen to archived scanner audio below.

WBAY-TV reported that, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to an “active situation” they did not specify on the afternoon of January 31, 2021. WBAY later confirmed there was a shooting.

Police referred to the possibility of injuries in the live scanner audio obtained by Heavy.com. They said they were going to leave room for medical evac and referred to counting any casualties, although it’s not yet clear whether there were any. Responding authorities were going to rally together at the food court. They referred to a “patient with a gunshot wound” at one point in the scanner audio, which you can listen to below. They said some of the incident went down near Fox River Brewing. At one point, authorities thought a shooter or shooters might have gone into Scheels store. Officers then told dispatchers they were “clearing Scheels.”

Police also said they located a male “victim” they referred to as “the gunshot victim from Scheels.” Multiple stores were locked down and authorities told people to shelter in place initially. There was a “patient in the ambulance,” according to one officer, and another was dealing with a “non-critical.”

“The suspect’s still on scene,” police said in the live scanner audio when the incident first broke. All information is preliminary. Authorities then told dispatchers they were in the food court and weren’t hearing any shots at that moment. Here’s the original scanner audio (about 15 minutes into the below audio, you hear officers start talking about the mall and food court).

Local Journalists Say the Call May Have Involved a Shooting But That’s Unconfirmed

Reports of a shooting at the Fox River Mall. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Check back with @PostCrescent and @onwnews for more information. https://t.co/nXXk4lH12S — Natalie Brophy (@brophy_natalie) January 31, 2021

WTAQ reported that authorities responded to a weapons call that might have involved a shooting, but sheriff’s officials had not yet confirmed that information. Police had not confirmed whether there was any active shooter situation or something else.

On the dispatch audio when the situation broke, officers said they were going in by mall security. “We’re going to start securing that area,” an officer said, referring to the possibility of injuries.

“Multiple squad cars can be seen at the Fox River Mall. Law enforcement has yet to confirm what has happened, and are only calling it an active situation at this time,” wrote WBAY-TV on Twitter.

There Was a Massive Law Enforcement Presence at the Mall

Multiple squad cars can be seen at the Fox River Mall. Law enforcement has yet to confirm what has happened, and are only calling it an active situation at this time. UPDATES WILL BE POSTED IN THIS ARTICLE: https://t.co/jpGIaHkr6v pic.twitter.com/qZbg9Ju3Ls — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) January 31, 2021

Videos and photos posted to social media showed a massive presence at the mall. Dispatchers said on the scanner that dispatch was “bombarded with calls.”

BREAKING: Active shooter at the Fox River mall in Appleton, Wisconsin#shooting pic.twitter.com/8Te6luzAkv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 31, 2021

People were advised to stay away from the busy shopping mall. It’s not yet clear whether anyone is injured. The motive and suspect and victims are also not yet clear.

