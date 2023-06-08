France Playground Stabbing Video: Abdalmasih H. Is Named as the Suspect

Video and photos from the France playground stabbing on June 8, 2023, show suspect Abdalmasih H., according to the French-language site, CNews.

The French-language news site BFMTV reported that six people were injured, including four children, in the knife attack near Lake Annecy in France. Two of the victims are a brother and sister, according to the site.

The disturbing video shows the suspect with a knife in hand running around a playground. A woman fends him off in the video, which you can watch later in this article. Be aware that it’s disturbing, however.

Daily Mail reported the suspect’s name as Abdalmash H. but did not provide a surname. CNews, a French language site, also reported the suspect’s name but gave it as Abdalmasih H.

Here’s what you need to know:

The France Playground Stabbing Suspect, Abdalmasih H., Identified Himself as a ‘Christian From Syria,’ Reports Say

T.W: A Syrian man can be seen stabbing kids in the playground in a town in French Alps. 4 nursery kids and one adult stabbed. Kids in critical condition.

He is an asylum seeker who came from war torn Syria to France. This is beyond horrific. pic.twitter.com/vz11cU27Tm — Ali Raza (@shezanmango) June 8, 2023

According to BFMTV, the suspect “is a Syrian, who has refugee status in Europe and declared himself a ‘Christian from Syria.'”

CNews reported that the suspect “is an asylum seeker of Syrian origin, born in 1991 and who entered French soil regularly in 2022.” He is “currently in police custody,” and “had obtained refugee status in Sweden,” C News reported, adding that he possessed a Syrian identity card.

Hi @elonmusk, as you may know, a Syrian refugee has stabbed several babies in a playground in France. Why is Twitter deleting the video? pic.twitter.com/1fzyF8rA7k — Arturo Villa 🇪🇸 (@ArturoVilla_) June 8, 2023

A prosecutor told the French news site that “the motivations of the assailant remain to be determined” and said there was “no apparent terrorist motive.”

Video Of French Playground Knife Attacker’s Arrest

A British child was injured in the attack

6 are hurt, 4 of them children

The victims are as young as 3. Two childrenin a life-threatening condition.

Syrian man with refugee status in Sweden has been arrested.

was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/05Yd5Nwiht — Kevin smith (@KJ00355197) June 8, 2023

Questions were raised about his mental health, according to BFMTV. “This man is obviously not in his normal state, he is rolling on the ground, he refuses to answer questions,” the site reported. “The question arises whether his psychological state is compatible with police custody. He will be seen by a psychologist to answer this question.”

More Videos Emerged of the France Playground Attack

France in Shock: A Syrian migrant has stabbed at least 5 children on a playground in #Annecy, France. Two adults were also stabbed in the attack and two of the children remain in critical condition. The case has sparked national headlines and led to calls to end France's open… pic.twitter.com/amaWDrinmg — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 8, 2023

Videos emerged from the scene showing different vantage points of the France playground attack.

According to the French language site CNews, a 2-year-old boy and his older sister “were injured and evacuated to the Annecy Genevois hospital center.”

The site reported that a 70-year-old man who was sitting on a bench suffered a knife wound to the neck, and a 3-year-old girl from England was also taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

A 22-month-old German Boy was also injured, CNews reported.

According to CNews, the suspect came to France from Sweden and is under arrest. CNews reported that On June 4, 2023, Abdalmasih H., “had seen his application for refugee status in France be deemed inadmissible by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (Ofpra) since he already had this status in Sweden.”

According to CNews, the suspect has a family in France and married a Swedish woman, having a child with her. Sky News reported that both are studying to be nurses, and the suspect has a child around the age of a child attacked.

He was not known to French security forces and has no criminal or psychiatric history, according to the British publication Sky News.

