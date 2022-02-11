Frederick Police Shooting: Officers Shot in Maryland

Two police officers may have been shot in Frederick, Maryland, on February 11, 2022, according to sites that monitor scanner traffic and ABC7 News.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the information. Frederick police wrote only, “We are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Key Parkway and Waverley Dr. There is no threat to the community at this time. We will have more information including a press briefing shortly.”

Baltimore Metro News wrote on Twitter: “#FREDERICK | *OFFICERS DOWN* | WAVERLEY DR & KEY PKWY | 3 POLICE OFFICERS SHOT | 2 ARE PRI-1 AND THE SUSPECT IS DOWN #BREAKING.” However, ABC7 News reported through sources that two police officers were shot. One officer was shot in the chest, the television station reported. The conditions of the officers are not known.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Emerged of an Officer-Involved Shooting

ABC7 reported that there was an officer-involved shooting but other details were not yet available. The shooting occurred at Waverley Drive and Key Parkway, according to the television station.

WBAL-TV reported that officers were responding to a shooting but have not confirmed whether any officers were shot.

Local Schools Were on a ‘Lockout’

The Frederick County Public Schools wrote, “Due to police activity in the area, the following schools are on lockout status: Frederick High, West Frederick Middle, Waverley ES, Butterfly Ridge ES, Hillcrest ES, Lincoln ES, Parkway ES, and SUCCESS Program. All students and staff are safe. We will update.”

The district noted, “In a lockout, students and staff get inside and lock the doors. Exterior doors remain locked with only authorized access to the building, no students are allowed outside unsupervised, and activities are conducted as usual inside.”