Free Gas in Chicago: List of Stations With Willie Wilson Deal

A group of gas stations in Chicago, Illinois, is offering motorists free gas on March 17, 2022.

Where are the locations?

Below, you can find a list of all of the stations with the free gas. Dr. Willie Wilson, a former mayoral candidate, describes himself on Facebook as, “Humanitarian. Businessman. Bold, Ambitious Leader. #CommunityKeeper.” He’s behind the gas giveaway. ABC Chicago describes him as, “Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.”

According to Block Club Chicago, Wilson previously gave out 1 million free masks. The news site reported that Wilson made his fortune selling medical supplies.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wilson Is Donating $200,000 Worth of Free Gas to ‘Alleviate Some of the Pain’

Wilson wrote about the free gas on Facebook and provided a list of stations:

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 17, 2022, we are donating $200,000 worth of gas to alleviate some of the pain that Chicagoans are experiencing because of the highest fuel prices in 14 years. Additionally, participating gas stations will be lowering their per gallon prices to serve more vehicles. Participating gas stations will be giving away free gas on March 17th at starting at 7:00am until the $200,000 is exhausted.

Here is the list of participating gas stations, according to Wilson’s post:

Amstar

368 E Garfield Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

Citgo

9155 S Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617

Marathon

1839 E 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60617

Citgo

1345 N Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60651

Gulf

9901 S Halsted St

Chicago IL 60628

Mobil

2800 S Kedzie Ave

Chicago. IL 60623

Amoco

7201 N Clark St

Chicago. IL 60626

BP

4359 N Pulaski Rd

Chicago, IL 60641

Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd

Chicago, IL 60612

Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624

According to ABC7, Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim are planning to lower their prices during the same time frame.

“As gas station owners we decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity,” Abdullah said to the television station.

Block Club Chicago reported that each driver will get $50 of gas.

People Appreciated the Gesture

Here are some of the comments that people left on Wilson’s Facebook thread:

“Great gesture, hope many Chicagoans can benefit, can sure be a relief for those who drive far distances to work, schools, doctors apt.”

“Thank you for being such a blessing to others!”

“God bless you Dr. Wilson.”

But some people expressed concern about safety at the gas stations.

Rising gas prices have been a growing concern in Illinois and also across the nation.

Chicago’s average gas price was $4.68 on March 16, 2022, according to GasBuddy.

Wilson ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Chicago in 2019, according to WGN-TV.

According to Fox32, Wilson is hoping to give gas to between 3,000 and 4,000 cars, and he may do other gas giveaways in the future. The free gas will go to the first to arrive, and it will run out when the $200,000 amount is reached.

According to the History Makers,

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and recording artist Willie Lee Wilson, grew up in impoverished conditions and rose to found multiple successful enterprises including Singsation!, the first nationally syndicated African-American owned and produced Gospel program on commercial television that broadcasts internationally on WGN-TV. Wilson is also one of the first black owners of a McDonald’s restaurant.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to His Girlfriend.