Fresno State vs UTEP 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) will take on the UTEP Miners (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) in the PUBG New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at University Stadium.

The game (2:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UTEP vs Fresno State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UTEP vs Fresno State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UTEP vs Fresno State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UTEP vs Fresno State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UTEP vs Fresno State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UTEP vs Fresno State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

New Mexico Bowl 2021 Preview

Interim coach Lee Marks will lead Fresno State in this game after Kalen DeBoer is off to become the new head coach at Washington.

The Bulldogs have won two straight, and five of their last six, last playing on November 25, when they handed San Jose State a 40-9 beatdown. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener — who flirted with transferring after DeBoer’s exit — decided to stay put, but Marks hasn’t committed to a signal-caller yet.

“Practice has been going really, really well,” Marks said earlier this week. “The excitement that’s in the program right now is electric. The guys are moving around, they’re bouncing around and they’re really excited to get a chance to play against the Miners. We also know that we earned a spot to be down here and to do what we need to do to make sure we finish the right way.”

Marks wouldn’t say who would be under center for the Bulldogs between Haener and freshmen Jaylen Henderson and Logan Fife.

“All those guys are doing a really, really good job with the plan right now,” Marks added. “(We are going to) keep everything in-house.”

They’ll be going up against a UTEP squad that’s looking for its first win in a bowl game in 54 years. The Miners haven’t defeated a team with a winning record yet this season, so the challenge is a big one for the group.

“What you want in a bowl game is a chance to make history, and we have that,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. “At UTEP we haven’t won a bowl game in 40 years (technically, it’s 54 years). It’s a blessing to go out there and compete and hopefully win. When you play the game, it brings a lot of unity to our football team. That’s a big part of it. The unity gets even better.”

The Miners are led on offense by quarterback Gavin Hardison, who threw for 2,966 yards, 16 TDs and 12 interceptions on the season.

Fresno State is putting up 33.6 points a game on offense, and they’re surrendering 20.3 points a game on defense, while UTEP is scoring 25.2 points a game and allowing 24.8 points a game per contest.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, 8-3-1.