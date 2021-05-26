How to Watch Friends Reuinion for Free

The highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special is finally here, dropping exclusively (in the US) on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. It will be available around 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

If you sign up for HBO Max directly through their website, there is no free trial. However, you can get HBO Max included with a free trial of some other streaming services, which we detail below.

Here’s how to sign up and watch “Friends: The Reunion” for free:

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” One year of HBO Max (or however long you keep AT&T TV) is included for free in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial of AT&T TV.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch AT&T TV on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above bundle, you can watch “Friends: The Reunion” on the HBO Max app (not the AT&T TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your AT&T TV credentials.

HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Whether you’re a new or existing Hulu subscriber, the HBO Max add-on comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch HBO Max on Hulu

Once signed up for the HBO Max add-on to Hulu, you can watch “Friends: The Reunion” on the HBO Max app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Preview

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO Max

The six stars of the megahit ’90s comedy “Friends” — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have reunited for an HBO Max special that is an “unscripted celebration of the beloved show,” according to the press release.

It continues:

“Friends: The Reunion” will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. To further celebrate the long-awaited reunion special, HBO Max is hosting a live-streamed digital and social red carpet on Wednesday, May 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST. This event will feature exclusive programming, guest-star appearances and live segments from the ‘Friends Reunite for Friends’ screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004. It earned several Emmy Awards and continues to be a hit comedy in syndication and on streaming services.

“Friends: The Reunion” drops Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

