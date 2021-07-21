WATCH: Frontier Flight Fight Video Goes Viral

A Frontier flight fight video went viral after a passenger captured a brawl on the airplane with a cellphone as it landed in Miami.

According to ABC7, the fight occurred on a flight traveling from Philadelphia to Miami.

One passenger made claims of racism, but police told a different story. Fox News reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021, around 9:30 p.m.

Frontier Airlines told Fox News, “As a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was deplaning at MIA, a physical altercation broke out among passengers who were towards the back of the aircraft. The flight crew requested law enforcement assistance. All passengers involved were asked to remain on the aircraft however some disregarded the flight crew’s instructions. Ultimately, local law enforcement became involved.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Passenger Claimed White & Black Passengers Were Treated Differently

The video shows an extended fight between multiple people as a flight attendant tries to intervene. “You’re all adults… get out of this plane!” one man says. “What the hell is that s—? Go! Don’t look back, look forward move out!”

“I got kids back here man, what the hell is wrong with you guys?” he adds.

There were racism claims after the flight.

“You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger and just beating him in between the seats, the flight attendant got involved, the white man’s wife got involved, his son, I believe his son’s girlfriend, um, everyone was just involved,” said Kiera Pierre Louis, a Frontier Airlines Passenger, who told ABC7 that the white passenger was allowed to leave but the Black passenger was not.

However, police told the television station that the Black passenger stated back to file a police report, opting not to press charges, and they say he was not held back.

Louis told WPLG that one passenger was upset because another took too long to remove his bags and the passenger used a racial slur and punched him. The airline has not confirmed or denied whether a racial slur was used during the altercation.

People Made Fun of the Video on Social Media

