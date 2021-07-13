Abigail Elphick, ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abigail Elphick is the New Jersey woman dubbed the “Victoria’s Secret Karen.” Video of an incident involving her at the Short Hills Mall has gone viral. The 25-year-old woman was seen on video charging at a Black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, and then claiming to be the victim. Ukenta posted videos of the incident on TikTok and YouTube.

On Twitter, some people criticized the Millburn Police Department and mall security for not doing more to protect Ukenta. “There were many egregious violations of your rights and overall well being by both Millburn Police Department and Short Hills Mall security. Abigail Elphick should have been arrested {and still needs to be arrested} and at the very least charged with assault & attempted larceny,” wrote one Twitter user. Heavy has contacted Millburn police to get their response as well as the police reports, and both will be added to this story if they are received.

“I was banned off Tik Tok however everyone else was allowed to tell my story. I’m traumatized,” Ukenta wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know about “Victoria’s Secret Karen” Abigail Elphick:

1. Elphick Can Be Seen in the Videos Charging at Ukenta & Then Crying & Dropping to the Floor, Saying ‘Get Her Away From Me’ & Asking Not to Be Recorded





The video starts with Elphick lying on the ground, screaming and kicking her feet. “She’s recording me. Tell her to stop,” she screeched.

“You keep lying saying I’m threatening you so I’m recording to protect myself,” Ukenta responded, calmly. She doesn’t appear to be very close to Elphick.

The disturbing video shows Elphick screaming and screeching and running toward Ukenta, who was recording the scene. Ukenta kept repeating that she was worried the police would believe Elphick if she claimed Ukenta attacked her, when the video shows Elphick charging at Ukenta, and Ukenta doing nothing but recording the scene.

“She’s trying to attack me, no no no,” Ukenta said at one point. “Once the law gets here, who are they going to believe?” She said she was worried the police would believe Elphick over Ukenta because Elphick is white and Ukenta is Black.





Elphick, who made a phone call at one point, screeched, “Stop her from recording…She’s recording my mental breakdown…my heart’s racing.”

Ukenta narrated, “She’s lying on the phone. I don’t give a f*** about her being sick. I’m worried about me. This is real. This is really happening to me. She is on the phone with the police for me and she was chasing me around the d*** store.”

At another point, Ukenta said, “I just came to get a free panty that’s all…this lady chasing me. She’s calling the police on me now. I can’t believe security is not here. This is how Black people be dying. See what these people do? They call the police and they call in a panic and tell police you’re doing something to them when she clearly was chasing me around the store.”





She also said: “I don’t want to turn my back on this white lady, I’m sorry. She is crazy. Did you see her just trying to charge me again? That’s the third time.” The video does not show Ukenta attacking or making any move toward Elphick.

2. Ukenta Has Received More Than $38,000 to a GoFundMe Campaign She Set Up After Posting the Video





Ukenta set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $38,000 as of July 13, 2021.

“I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall. I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police,” she wrote on the page.

“I’m looking to hire me an excellent attorney who can help me bring light to this wrong. All videos and updates on the situation are on my YouTube channel: Mama Africa Muslimah. I was kicked off a tiktok for posting what happened to me and they let someone else post and get millions and millions of views however they deleted 2 of my accounts of my accounts. One that I have for my Garden which was my original account and another 1 that I created after they deleted my main account. I have been wronged Abigail Elphick (Karen in my videos,) Short Hills Mall security, Millburn Police Department, and most of all humanity. Please help me!”

3. Elphick Told Officers She Wanted the Video Recorded by Ukenta to Be Deleted Because She Was Worried About Her Job, According to the Police Report





In one video, Ukenta read from what she said was a police report:

I spoke with ‘miss crazy lady’ and advised her that I spoke to the store employee and that they corresponded that what Miss Ukenta had said happened. Miss Elphick seemed to acknowledge that she was wrong, saying she was concerned about losing her job and apartment if the video posted online. She was having a panic attack about the videotaping. I advised her that Miss Ukenta has a right to videotape. I asked her several times if she was alright and if she needed an ambulance. And she declined repeatedly. She kept expressing her concern about her job and apartment. She finally stated that she was going home, and I asked if she would be OK to drive and she says she was. At this time, Ms. Elphick left the mall voluntarily with mall security.





Ukenta said on video, “So, I see everyone asking me for an update. I am at the police station. I have the police report, which is somewhat true, but really, really long. I’m happy I did record because even the officers stated that I only showed him the video of her laying on the floor when I showed him. Mind you, they took her statement first because, of course, she called the police. And she completely lied. She’s trying to say I started videotaping her causing her to have a panic attack, at which time she followed me to try to get me to stop recording.”

She added,

So, I’m filing the complaint against the two officers that responded. I didn’t feel protected. I’m also filing a complaint against the mall security. Victoria’s Secret, in my opinion … like what do we expect them? Grab this woman? The manager even sent somebody to walk down to get security because they were taking too long. So , I don’t really have any issues with them … not as of yet. Now if they give us problems getting the video, then we’ll talk about that. That’ll be another story.

4. Elphick Has Said Online She Has Worked as a Teacher’s Assistant, but the Cedar Grove School District Says She Is Not an Employee There

Elphick posted a short biography on a site matching people who have a colostomy. In it, she said she is a teacher’s aide.

“My name is Abby Elphick,” she wrote.

“I was diagnosed with chronic constipation and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction. I am a 24 year old Female that has a colostomy. I am a paraprofessional/ teacher’s aide working with children. I love walking outside, shopping, going out to eat at restaurants! I want to feel comfortable with people that have an ostomy just like me to know that I’m not alone!”

Online records show she has ties to Cedar Grove and Newark, New Jersey. The Cedar Grove School District has denied she is an employee there, writing in a note on the top of its home page, “The individual involved at the Mall at Short Hills that took place on July 11, 2021 is not and has never been employed by the Cedar Grove Board of Education.”

Abby Elphick wrote on a Classmates.com profile, “I am 24 going to school to become a Child Development Associate teaching preschool aged students. I graduated in June of 2014 at Cedar Grove High School when I was 18.”

She claimed on the profile, “Gotten straight As” and “written a book.”

Abby Elphick is mentioned in a feature story in the Verona-Cedar Grove Times from 2013. She is shown in a photo with her brother and parents, Kim and Andrew Elphick. The story was about her developmentally disabled brother. That story says that he has a colostomy.

5. Elphick Is Not Related to a Secaucus Police Lieutenant Who Shares the Same Last Name, Despite Viral Social Media Posts Claiming She Is the Daughter of a Cop

A police officer created a Twitter account just to counter what she wrote were false accusations that Elphick is related to her.

“Incorrect. This is me and I do not have children. I also have no idea who Abigail is,” she wrote in response to one such claim on Twitter. “This is false information and it is slanderous. Shame on you fir this misinformation.”

The woman, named Kim, added, “Also, this incident occurred in the Short Hills Mall which is covered by Millburn Police Department. Secaucus has no relevance to this case whatsoever besides a last name.”

She added, “Because I’m the officer that everyone is saying that is my daughter. I don’t have children and have no idea who Abigail is. Coincidentally just have the same name.”

She concluded, “I got personal messages about what was being posted. I created this account to address it. It spread too quickly for me to get ahead of it to address. Feel free to call the agency tomorrow and I’ll be more than happy to verify my identity.”

