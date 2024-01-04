Full Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Name 182 Associates, Crash Federal Website

The full Jeffrey Epstein documents were released on January 3, naming 182 associates and crashing the federal website.

Read the full Epstein court documents here. You will have to download them in a .zip file to read them.

The site 401Media made the full court documents available for download, writing, “Moments ago, a federal judge unsealed hundreds of pages of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, including flight records and unredacted testimony. We are publishing them here because PACER, the federal government’s court records site has crashed, as has DocumentCloud, a service 404 Media uses to upload court documents. Included in the following zip file is all of the files unsealed today, which we were able to download before PACER crashed.”

The names of two of the 187 people named in court documents were not included, according to CBS News.

The files were released as part of the defamation suit by Virginia Guiffre. One court motion in the file says the defamation case “involves Ms. Giuffre’s assertions that she and other females were recruited by Defendant to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein under the

guise of being ‘massage therapists.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

Former President Bill Clinton & Prince Andrew Are Mentioned in 1 of the First Documents Released

One of the first documents released contains a reference to former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

One 2016 email from gmaxl@ellmax.com to Philip Barden and Ross Gow reads, “I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press he’ll even looks like – statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions ..what is my relationship to Clinton? Andrew on and on.” This is an apparent reference to former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

This appears to be an email from Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell to her lawyers, Telegraph reported.

The email continues, “I am out of my depth to understanding defamation and other legal hazards and don’t want to end up in a lawsuit aimed at me from anyone if I can help it. Apparently even saying Virginia is a lier has hazard! I have never been in a suit criminal or civil and want it to stay that way.”

A spokesperson for Clinton previously said in a previous statement the former president did not know anything about Epstein’s “terrible crimes.”

The Jeffrey Epstein Documents Name Billionaire Glenn Dubin, Among Others

Not all of the names in the released documents were people involved in perpetrating alleged criminal activity. For example, one court motion names Johanna Sjoberg but says, “Defendant refused to answer questions about her knowledge that Johanna Sjoberg was hired to work for Epstein and provided massages.”

A transcript of a deposition of Maxwell contains another name in this exchange: “Did you ever instruct Johanna to massage Glenn Dubin?” Her answer: “I don’t believe — I have no recollection of it.”

According to Forbes, “Glenn Dubin cofounded multi-strategy hedge fund Highbridge Capital in 1992.” He is worth $2.9 billion, Forbes reported.

Epstein was an accused sex trafficker, financier, and friend to many a prominent person over the years. He died of an apparent suicide at a Manhattan jail in 2019.

According to 401Media, “We have not reviewed the documents in full but they contain incident reports, unredacted testimony, emails, and other pieces of evidence in a civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell.”

A letter in the zip file from attorney Sigrid McCauley to the judge reads, “Pursuant to the Court’s December 18, 2023, unsealing order, and following conferral with Defendant, Plaintiff files this set of documents ordered unsealed. The filing of these documents ordered unsealed will be done on a rolling basis until completed. This filing also excludes documents pertaining to Does 105 (see December 28, 2023, Email Correspondence with Chambers), 107, and 110 (see ECF No. 1319), while the Court’s review of those documents is ongoing.”