Full New Trump Indictment Names 6 ‘Co-Conspirators’: READ

President Donald Trump has been indicted for a third time, and the full, new indictment mentions six co-conspirators, although it gives descriptions, but no names for them, sparking a parlor game on social media.

CNN reported on air that Jeffrey Clark, a former U.S. Justice Department lawyer, is one of the six co-conspirators.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump said that “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt charge in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.”

This time, the former president is accused of charges relating to the 2020 election in an indictment filed by prosecutor Jack Smith, United States Department of Justice special counsel.

You can read the full new Trump indictment here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The New Indictment Against Donald Trump Lists Attorneys & a Political Consultant as ‘Co-Conspirators’

The accused “co-conspirators” were enlisted by Trump to “assist him in his criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power,” the indictment says. It makes the following accusations:

1. Co-Conspirator 1: “An attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.”

2. Co-Conspirator 2: “An attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election.”

3. Co-Conspirator 3: “An attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded ‘crazy.’ Nonetheless, the defendant embraced and publicly amplified Co-Conspirator 3’s disinformation.”

4. Co-Conspirator 4: “A Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.” (This is the accused “co-conspirator” CNN says is Clark.)

5. Co-Conspirator 5: “An attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

6. Co-Conspirator 6: “A political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

Donald Trump Was Accused of 4 Charges in the New Indictment, Including ‘Conspiracy to Defraud the United States’

According to the indictment, Trump has been charged with four counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment states that Trump “lost the 2020 presidential election,” but says, “despite having lost, the defendant was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the defendant knew that they were false.”

The indictment says Trump “had a right, like every American to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative raud during the election and that he had won. He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means, such as by seeking recounts or audits of the popular vote in states or filing lawsuits challenging ballots and procedures.”

However, according to the indictment, “shortly after election day, the defendant also pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results.”

The indictment says the former president committed three criminal conspiracies, including a conspiracy to obstruct and impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted, and a conspiracy to defraud the United States by using “dishonesty, fraud and deceit” to impair, obstruct and defeat the lawful federal government function by which the results of the presidential election are collected, counted and certified.

“Each of these conspiracies – which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud – targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government,” the indictment says.

READ NEXT: Jack Smith’s Wife, Katy Chevigny