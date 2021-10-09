Where to Watch Fury vs Wilder 3 in USA

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder complete their trilogy as they face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury vs Wilder 3 Preview

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to settle the score as they face off and complete their trilogy on Saturday night. The two battled to a split draw in December 2018. When they met again in February 2020 Fury dominated, stopping Wilder in the seventh round.

There’s no love lost between the two, with Fury promising to make Wilder unrecognizable after the bout.

“He was complaining last time he had a cracked skull and injured arm. I can’t wait for Saturday night; I’m going to really severely damage him,” said Fury. “He’ll be unrecognizable after the fight. His little pretty wife down there [Fury pointed to her] won’t recognize him; don’t worry about that. I’ll send him home butchered.”

That’s not to say Fury doesn’t have massive respect for Wilder and his power.

“Make no mistake about this, Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous heavyweight out there,” said Fury. “Combine them all together and they don’t make a danger like Wilder. So that’s what I’m messing with. I’m playing with an atomic bomb, messing round, clipping wires.

“Every time you go into the ring with Deontay Wilder you’re playing with that danger. … This is the third time now I’ve been in the ring with him and every single time he’s been very dangerous. He’s a very dangerous hombre with big, big power and he can close the distance quickly.”

Both men tipped the scales at the heaviest of their careers in advance of the fight — Widler at 238 and Fury at 277.

“I’m bench pressing a little over 350 [pounds] so … it won’t be none of that rushing me and putting his weight on me and different things like that,” said Wilder. “… I wanted to look sexy and feel sexy.”

Wilder is hoping for a different result this time around and said that he “reinvented” himself training for the third fight.

“This training camp has rejuvenated me. It’s refreshed me. The key to victory in this fight is having a violent mind, but approaching it with calmness. I have all the right people around me and we’re looking forward to October 9,” Wilder said. “I just hope Fury is ready to put on a show for the fans and make history once again.”

Undercard Fights

Efe Ajagba – 237 pounds; Frank Sanchez – 240 pounds

Robert Helenius – 246 pounds; Adam Kownacki – 258 pounds

Jared Anderson – 240 pounds; Vladimir Tereshkin – 256 pounds

Edgar Berlanga – 168 pounds; Marcelo Coceres – 166.5 pounds

Julian Williams – 156.5 pounds; Vladimir Hernandez -153.5 pounds