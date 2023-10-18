Gaza Hospital Videos Show Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital Bombing

Gaza hospital videos show the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital bombing that has claimed hundreds of lives. Be forewarned that the videos are very graphic and disturbing.

The deaths have led to a war of words between Hamas and Israel, with both sides accusing the other of perpetrating the bombing. Israel says the explosion came from a misfired Palestinian rocket, whereas Hamas says Israel bombed the hospital.

Graphic videos from a first responder on Instagram show the carnage inside the hospital.

Hamas-run Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike and said 500 people had died, according to The Associated Press.

Al-Jazeera gave the hospital’s name as Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. NBC News, which called it Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, described the facility as “a Christian-run medical complex in central Gaza City.”

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

The Israel Defense Forces Claimed a 'Rocket Aimed at Israel Misfired & Exploded’

This is the tragic result of firing rockets from densely populated neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/7iAxwLUQzV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Israel Defense Forces has published videos on X in which the IDF claims the rocket was misfired by Palestinians in Gaza.

“This is the tragic result of firing rockets from densely populated neighborhoods,” read one IDF tweet.

Check your own footage before you accuse Israel. 18:59 – A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded.

18:59 – A hospital was hit in Gaza. You had one job. https://t.co/iCgYOkaE84 pic.twitter.com/Ag2mKCBb6M — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X, “The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”

The IDF also claimed that Al-Jazeera broadcast a video showing “8:59 – A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded. 18:59 – A hospital was hit in Gaza.”

A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City. IAF footage from the area around the hospital before and after the failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization: pic.twitter.com/AvCAkQULAf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

“Check your own footage before you accuse Israel,” IDF posted.

“There was an almighty missile shriek and then a big thud,” Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah told NBC News. According to NBC the doctor said the ceiling of the operating room collapsed, and he saw “people carrying wounded and walking wounded with blood streaming down covered in dust.” Outside, the hospital courtyard was “filled with bodies and bits of bodies,” he told NBC.

According to Reuters, the hospital bombing came as President Joe Biden was heading to Israel on October 18, 2023.

Protests Erupted Throughout the Middle East as More Graphic Videos Emerged

NEW: Chaos erupts across the Middle East after explosion kills hundreds at a Gaza hospital. Beirut, Lebanon: Pro-Palestinian protesters swarm US embassy. Reports of tear gas & fires. Istanbul, Turkey: Protesters breach Israeli consulate. Iran: President Raisi threatens “the… pic.twitter.com/kDCqR1PjX3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

Protests erupted throughout the Middle East in the wake of the hospital bombing.

One graphic video showed the director of the Gaza hospital blaming Israel in a press conference while surrounded by parents holding the bodies of dead children.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 The Director of the Gaza Baptist Hospital EXPOSES that prior to the bombing today, Israel told them: “We warned you yesterday with two bombs. Why have you not evacuated the hospital until this moment?” Israel did it. pic.twitter.com/1tXGw0e1DZ — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 18, 2023

Another video attributed to the hospital bombing shows piles of dead bodies including children. This video is too graphic to embed.

Another extremely disturbing video shows the bodies of children lined up.

Another video shows a doctor in Gaza surrounded by bodies wrapped in shrouds.

"This really is a genocide" – A doctor at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza gives his testimony from a room filled with dead bodies pic.twitter.com/Wfe4RR9ywA — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 18, 2023



One of the most graphic videos purports to show a grieving father carrying a bag with the body parts of his deceased child.

According to Reuters, Israel specifically has blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

According to NPR, the protests erupted outside European embassies as outrage grew over the photos emerging from the hospital scene. Protesters also tried to storm Israel’s embassy in Jordan, according to NPR, and they protested outside the French embassy in Lebanon.

READ NEXT: German Woman Shani Louk Paraded on Back of Hamas Militants’ Pickup