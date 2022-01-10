Georgia vs Alabama 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs face-off in a rematch of last month’s SEC Championship game, when the two foes vie for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Alabama online:

Georgia vs Alabama 2022 Preview

All eyes will be on Indianapolis on Monday night when the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) take on the No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide will be looking to become the first team to successfully defend its title since their program accomplished the feat in 2011-2012.

Alabama has made this stage its home over the last decade, advancing to the College Football Playoff in seven of the eight years since the four-team playoff was implemented in 2014. The Crimson Tide will be playing in the championship game for the ninth time under the watch of head coach Nick Saban, who has led the program to six national titles since coming aboard in 2007.

Monday night’s matchup will be a rematch of the SEC Championship game that was won handidly by Alabama, 41-24, on Dec. 4.

Georgia came into that contest undefeated with a 12-0 record and ranked atop the polls, but Alabama rose to the occasion and took down their conference foe en route to capturing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had his Heisman Trophy-clinching performance that day, as he rallied the Crimson Tide from a 10-0 second quarter deficit and they went on to outscore Georgia 41-14 the rest of the game. Young diced through the vaunted Bulldog defense, setting a SEC Championship game record with 421 passing yards, throwing three touchdowns on 26 completions and rushing for 40 yards and a score.

A week later, Young was named the Heisman recipient – the first Alabama QB to take home the award. With a win on Monday, Young would become the fifth Alabama QB in 13 seasons to win a title in their first year as a starter.

The Alabama offense lost Young’s top wide receiver, John Metchie III, to a season-ending torn ACL in the first half of the SEC title game. Jameson Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, stepped up in Metchie’s absence in the win over Georgia, catching 7 balls for 184 yards and two TDs.

The Crimson Tide orchestrated a run-heavy attack against Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. Alabama ran for a total of 301 yards against the upstart Bearcats en route to a dominating 27-6 win.

Fifth-year senior RB Brian Robinson Jr. led the way for the Crimson Tide in the semifinal, rushing for 204 yards.

“As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program. Just always wanted to play for a national championship,” Robinson said. “Just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage … it’s like a dream come true.”

If Georgia is going to win its first national championship since 1980, they will have to beat a team that has had their number recently. The Bulldogs have dropped seven straight to the Crimson Tide, including an epic 2017 title game in overtime.

Georgia came into the SEC Championship game with the top-ranked defense in the nation, allowing only 6.9 points per game, which made the Alabama offensive explosion against them that much more stunning.

The Bulldogs came out in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 with something to prove and blitzed Michigan, 34-11. Their defense responded after the lackluster performance against Alabama and held the high-powered Michigan rushing attack to only 84 yards.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett rebounded from a two interception outing against Georgia, with 313 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over Michigan.

“Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said following the Orange Bowl. “We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today.”

Smart, who served as defensive coordinator for Saban at Alabama, has gone 0-4 against the Crimson Tide since taking the Georgia job. A win on Monday on the game’s biggest stage would certainly cement his legacy within the Bulldog program.