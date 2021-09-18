South Carolina vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Graduate assistant-turned starting quarterback Zeb Noland faces his biggest test as the South Carolina Gamecocks visit the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs Georgia online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch South Carolina vs Georgia live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

South Carolina vs Georgia Preview

Noland returns to his home state in the latest chapter of his well-traveled college football career.

The former Iowa State and North Dakota State quarterback came to South Carolina (2-0) this fall as a graduate assistant following a lackluster spring season with the Bison in the shadow of Trey Lance. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer turned to Noland after Luke Doty’s foot injury. In two games, Noland has 335 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Georgia (2-0) likewise has a journeyman of sorts under center as the Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer described it. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett journeyed from “walk-on and scout teamer, to junior college transfer and then back to Athens on scholarship, to surprise five-game starter last season to be replaced and then almost forgotten by most until Georgia needed his experience when JT Daniels was sidelined last week,” Weizer wrote.

Bennett shredded UAB with five touchdowns on 10-12 passing for 288 yards in a 56-7 win last week. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Bennett strained his back, and whether he or Daniels will return remains unknown according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dawg Nation.

“Stetson is repping, JT is repping and Carson (Beck) is repping,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday per AJC’s Dawg Nation. “Stetson has actually got some lower back issues that he strained some stuff, but he’s able to go, but I don’t know he’s 100 percent.”

If heavy-underdog Gamecocks want to find a way past the 31-point favorite Bulldogs, Noland and company will need to survive a vaunted Bulldog defense according to Athlon Sports. Georgia ranks at the top for defense in yards allowed and second in yardage per play per NCAA.com. That resume includes a 10-3 win over College Football Playoff regular Clemson on Sept. 4.

South Carolina has a stout defense based on NCAA rankings, but the opponents included FCS Eastern Illinois and East Carolina in that stretch. The Gamecocks ranked fourth in yards allowed and third in yardage per play in addition to allowing only two offensive touchdowns.

Stopping the Bulldogs will offer a much taller order for the Gamecocks even though the Bulldogs rank nowhere in the upper echelon of offenses nationally. That’s mostly due to Clemson, which ranks in the top 12 in five different categories.

Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh, James Cook, and Zamir White had big days against South Carolina last season and could do so again behind a strong offensive line per CBS Sports’ David Cobb. The Gamecocks’ young secondary will likewise face a big test regardless if Stetson, Daniels, or Beck is throwing the ball per Cobb.