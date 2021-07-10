Gold Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The United States will host the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10 to August 1.

In the US, every match will be televised in English on Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2, and in Spanish on UniMas, Univision, TUDN or Galavision. If you don’t have cable or don’t have any of those channels, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of every Gold Cup match online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN, Galavision and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas, TUDN and Galavision are also available in the Latino channel package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Gold Cup match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the 2021 Gold Cup) for just $10, making this the cheapest option to watch every single Gold Cup match:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every Gold Cup match live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1, Univision and Galavision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Gold Cup match live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the 2021 Gold Cup) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Gold Cup match live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Gold Cup match live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Young USMNT Seeking Seventh Gold Cup Title

The United States is vying for its seventh Gold Cup title; two years ago, the Americans fell 1-0 in the final to Mexico, who claimed their eighth title, the most since the CONCACAF Championship was restructured to create the tournament.

On July 1, USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter revealed his youth-laden 23-player roster for the tournament. Just 11 of the selections have more than 5 caps to their name.

“A lot of the work we’ve done since 2019 is to prepare this group and also build team cohesion. With this roster, many of the players are already familiar with how we do things, are already familiar with our environment and are already familiar with our style of play. I think that’s going to help us,” Berhalter said, according to the official US Soccer website. “When you look at some of these core guys, like Walker [Zimmerman], Sebastian [Lleget], Kellyn [Acosta], Jackson [Yueill], Paul [Arriola], Gyasi [Zardes] … these are guys that have been in over these last two years and have been major parts of the team.”

The roster includes 12 players who’ve never represented the United States in an official competition, including five who haven’t even appeared in a friendly: defenders Donovan Pines and James Sands, midfielders Gianluca Busio and Eryk Williamson, and forward Matthew Hoppe.

Busio, who turned 19 in May, has recorded a pair of goals and as many assists across 13 matches for Sporting KC this season.

“Everything that I’ve worked toward is kind of happening,” Busio said on radio station 610 Sports on July 2, according to the official Sporting KC website. “It’s special. I grew up my whole life playing for the youth national teams and I went to a U-17 World Cup with USA. Now the pathway is completed. I’m going to the men’s national team next week. I’m looking forward to it and I’m proud that I can represent my country at the highest level.”

USMNT Gold Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

