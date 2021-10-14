How to Watch Golden Knights vs Kings Live Stream Online

After staving off the Seattle Kraken, the Vegas Golden Knights get a super-familiar opponent in the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain for those who live in the Golden Knights market, and Bally Sports West for those who live in the Kings market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Golden Knights vs Kings in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: This option is for viewers in the Golden Knights and Kings markets

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports West (both live in local markets) are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Golden Knights vs Kings live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: This option is for viewers in the Golden Knights market

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (live in local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels (TNT not included) on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Golden Knights vs Kings live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If the Game is out of Your Market

Viewers in the United States can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Golden Knights vs Kings (either team’s broadcast) live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Golden Knights vs Kings Preview

Vegas (1-0-0) rekindles its rivalry with Los Angeles on Thursday after holding off the NHL’s newest team.

The Seattle Kraken didn’t let the Stanley Cup-contending Golden Knights have an easy opening night on Tuesday. The Kraken erased a a 3-0 deficit to tie the game 3-3. Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson prevented the upset by scoring the game-winning goal for a 4-3 win. Vegas goalie Robin Lehner notched with win with 28 saves.

Los Angeles hasn’t played since its last preseason game on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings look to get back to the playoffs after missing last season with a 21-28-7 record.

With new players coming in such as Philip Danualt and Viktor Arvidsson on offense and Alexander Edler bringing his experience to the defense, the Kings expect a postseason run. The Kings haven’t made the postseason since the 2017-2018 season.

“We’re past the rebuilding part,” Kings forward Anze Kopitar said per NHL.com’s Jon Lane. “We’re here to win. We’ve been in a position the last few years where we’re more in a rehab mode. It’s time to make some noise and take the next step.”

Los Angeles’ next step is to beat a Vegas team that’s favored to win the Pacific Division and play deep into the Stanley Cup playoffs. For the Golden Knights, it’s a chance to get an early hold on the Pacific.

Two Golden Knights prospects will get their first regular season action against the Kings. Forwards Jonas Rondjerg and Jake Leschyshyn got called up by the Golden Knights on Wednesday according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s David Schoen.

“They’re both excited, and they deserve to be here,” Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer said of Leschyshyn and Rondbjerg. “We needed two spots filled, and those guys earned that opportunity on merit and the camps they had.”