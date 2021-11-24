Gonzaga vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The top two teams in the country go head to head in this one, when the No. 2 UCLA Bruins and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off on neutral ground at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on ESPN.

UCLA vs Gonzaga Preview

The Bruins are coming off a 75-62 win over Bellarmine on November 22. Peyton Watson had a game-high 19 points, while guards David Singleton and Johnny Juzang each chipped in 13 points apiece. The Bruins out-rebounded Bellarmine, 36-27, and finished with a 15-5 advantage hauling in offensive boards. That said, UCLA shot just 29.6% from beyond the arc and went just 1-6 at the free throw line. The Bruins ultimately won, but head coach Mike Cronin was not pleased after the game.

“We’ve got to do some soul-searching or we’ll be cruising for a serious hurt [Tuesday],” Cronin said, via the L.A. Times. “First of all, I’ve got to get the starters’ minds right, we’ve got to get humble and we’ve got to worry about toughness and defense and execution on offense.”

When asked if his team was ready for the Zags, Cronin was Blunt: “No,” Cronin said. “Absolutely not.”

As for Gonzaga, it is fresh from a 107-54 beatdown of Central Michigan on November 22. Center Chet Holmgren led the way with 19 points, and he was one of five Gonzaga players to score in double figures. Nolan Hickman added 16 points, while Julian Strawther chipped in 15 in a well-rounded effort.

“These guys are good, you just straight up tell them what’s going on and they usually handle their business pretty good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, per the Centre Daily Times. “That was the biggest, longest, physical team we’ve played thus far this year, as far as their length around the rim and all that. I thought our bigs did a nice job attacking them, and putting some foul pressure on.”

The winner of this game will also have a huge advantage seeding-wise in the NCAA Tournament, so it’s a huge matchup for both squads.

“It’s important for everybody if you want to make the NCAA Tournament,” Few told Yahoo Sports. “If you want to accrue a high seed, you have to play really, really good teams. I think it’s important for college basketball.”

This will be a rematch of March’s epic Final Four matchup, which Gonzaga narrowly won, 93-90.

“I’ll give you guys a side note, people don’t know this one,” Cronin said, per NBC Right Now. “Mark (Few) and I have played twice. He’s got me both times in overtime, and both times in regulation my team had the ball. … He’s got me twice, so I would expect overtime Tuesday night since every time we play it seems to happen.”