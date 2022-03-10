‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit family drama “Good Trouble” returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Good Trouble" online for free:

‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Preview





Play



Good Trouble | Official Season 4 Trailer | Change Is Coming

This spinoff of “The Fosters” is back for its fourth season, which promises to see its 20-something main characters “juggle career, love and the growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family,” according to the Freeform press release.

It continues:

Priscilla Quintana, who plays Isabella, a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael’s (Tommy Martinez) unborn baby, has been upped to a series regular, along with newcomer Bryan Craig. Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background. Also joining the Coterie crew in a recurring role is Booboo Stewart. Stewart plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

When we last saw Callie (Maia Mitchell), Gael, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Malika (Zuri Adele), Callie and Gael were struggling to find time to work on their relationship, whiel Mariana was trying to get back in the good graces of the Fight Club Girls. Malika also came to the realization that there are other ways to help people who are wrongly incarcerated.

When the show returns, the characters will “learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.”

The premiere episode is titled “Turn and Face the Strange” and its description reads, “The Coterie Crew deals with the fallout of the season three finale. Tommy Sung’s trial comes to a close, and Callie needs to keep Kathleen from legal trouble. Malika processes Isaac’s surprise return. Gael tries to keep Isabella in town. With the approval of the Fight Club Girls, Mariana meets with Evan. Alice is on the road, leaving Sumi as acting manager. Someone new moves into the Coterie.”

On March 16 comes episode two, titled “Kiss Me and Smile For Me.” Its description reads, “Callie and Mariana’s moms and brother Jude pay the girls a surprise visit. Davia deals with personal and professional pressures. Joaquin tries to dig into the Coterie’s past.”

Then on March 23 comes episode three, titled “Meet the New Boss.” Its description reads, “Mariana goes undercover at Revitalize Beauty. Dennis encourages Davia to try something new to get out of her rut. Malika has her first day of work with Lucia Morales and later, she and Angelica take their relationship to the next level.”

And on March 30 comes episode four, titled “It’s Lonely Out In Space.” Its description reads, “Mariana uses intel from the Revitalize Beauty girls to help the FCGs land brands. Gael struggles to balance Yuri’s needs with Isabella’s. Food truck shenanigans bring Dennis and Isabella closer. Joaquin asks Kelly about Diana Graham.”

“Good Trouble” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.