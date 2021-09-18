Where to Watch Grambling State vs Houston Football 2021

The Grambling State Tigers (1-1) will head to TDECU Stadium to face the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 18.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Grambling State vs Houston live on ESPN+:

Grambling State vs Houston Preview

After falling to Texas Tech in the season opener, the Cougars bounced back against Rice last week, winning 44-7. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune completed 22 of 30 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for 49 yards on nine carries.

“We all know we needed a win,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said after the game. “It just gets the taste out of our mouth more than anything. It’s been a while since we won.”

The Cougars finished the game with 393 total yards, while running back Alton McCaskill added two scores on the ground, and one in the passing game, displaying a versatility that has yet to be tapped. “That’s just the start of what (McCaskill) is going to become,” Holgorsen said about the athletic back.

Houston is averaging 32.5 points a game on offense, and allowing 22.5 points a game on defense so far this season, and it will be facing a Grambling squad that has managed to put up an average of just 8.0 points a game, while allowing its opponents 23.5 points per contest.

Grambling State won its opener against Tennessee State, 16-10, but followed it up with a miserable performance against Southern Miss, getting shut out, 37-0. Quarterbacks Alden Clark and Elijah Walker completed 16 of 32 passes for 90 yards and an interception between them, and the running game only managed 51 yards.

“There’s not a question of our kids playing hard; we just need to play better. On offense we didn’t match anything to put on the board. In games in that magnitude, in order to apply pressure that are FBS teams, you’ve got to score points and you’ve got to put the pressure back on them. We just neglected to do that,” Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs said.

“I feel really good about our kids, our players. I thought our defense played lights out for two-and-half quarters. They just wore us down once we got late to the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. We’re a work in progress and we’re excited about playing this week against another big opponent.”

The Tigers have only managed 21 first downs through two games, and they’re averaging just 2.9 yards per play, and thus, should be thoroughly outmatched by the Cougars here.