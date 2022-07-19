Greenwood Mall Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

A husband and wife who were just eating together in a mall food court. The owner of a marble and granite company praised for his honesty.

These are the deceased victims in the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting tragedy.

The deceased victims were named by the coroner as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Miriam Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis; and Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. The Pinedas were husband and wife.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Pineda family.

Jonathan Sapirman was identified by Indiana authorities as the mass shooter and former warehouse worker accused of gunning down three people and wounding two at Greenwood Park Mall. An armed citizen stopped the mass shooting by shooting and killing the gunman.

The Good Samaritan’s name is Elisjsha Dicken, police later revealed. Read more about Dicken here. Dicken was legally allowed to carry a gun due to Indiana’s new constitutional carry law, police said.

The mayor wrote that four people died and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries. The four deaths include the shooter.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city,” Chris Bailey, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assistant chief, said in a news conference on July 17, 2022.

“Today is very tough,” the mayor said in a news conference on July 18. “…I grieve for these senseless killings.”

Here are bios on each victim:

Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis

According to the Indianapolis Star, Pedro and Rosa were together for around two decades, according to a neighbor, who told the newspaper they were from El Salvador, moving to Indianapolis from that country. They were husband and wife.

The newspaper reported that “Pedro worked in construction, repairing and painting homes. Rosa would babysit,” including for the neighbor’s children.

Oscar Maldonado, 18, said to the newspaper: “She was like a second mother, very nice and nurturing.”

The GoFundMe page reads, “Hi, I am fundraising for my friends Isabelle and Evelin’s dad Pedro Pineda & their step mom (Dads Wife) Rosa Miriam Rivera de Pineda as they are going through this tragic incident. Unfortunately, Pedro And Rosa Miriam were at the wrong place, wrong time when they were struck at the Greenwood Mall shooting.”

Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis

Gomez owned TRU Marble and Granite LLC.

A man who knew Gomez wrote on Facebook, “I was shocked and saddened to learn today that 1 of the 3 victims in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting was Victor Gomez. He and his company, TRU Marble and Granite LLC, installed all the granite countertops during the construction of our home in 2016 and I had them come back in 2020 to drill a hole for a soap dispenser by our kitchen sink.”

I just talked to the family of Victor Gomez, the first victim in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. They're grieving right now and not ready to talk about Victor. They did tell me they want people to know there is NOT a GoFundMe to support their family right now.

He added, “Victor was a super nice guy, very flexible and easy to work with, honest, and just all-around good person. I still have his cell phone number saved in my phone 😔. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and employees during this unbelievably tragic time.”

His Facebook page says he was owner at Granite & Marble, went to Perry Meridian High School, lived in Indianapolis and was from Miami, Florida. He was married.

