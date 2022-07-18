Greenwood Mall ‘Good Samaritan’ Stopped Shooter in Indiana: Police

An armed “Good Samaritan” stopped the shooting suspect accused of gunning down three people and wounding two at Greenwood Mall in Indiana.

The gunman was shot and killed at the scene by a Good Samaritan, confirmed Mayor Mark W. Myers, who released a statement shared by police on Facebook.

As of 9:40 p.m., he wrote, the police had confirmed that four people died and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries. The four deaths include the shooter.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city,” Chris Bailey, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department assistant chief, said in a news conference on July 17, 2022.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said in another news conference that the shooter was a male. There was one male victim and four female victims. The victims ranged in age from early 20s to 30. Two people were in stable condition. One of the victims was age 12, but only has a minor wound, a scratch on the back. Asked whether anything happened before the shootings or whether it was purely random, Ison would not say. He said authorities are reviewing a surveillance video.

1. A Good Samaritan ‘Observed the Shooting in Progress’ & Shot the Shooter, Police Say

A Good Samaritan who was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter, police said in a later news conference.

“We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” the mayor wrote.

Ison said in a news conference that he believed the Good Samaritan was armed with a handgun.

“This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.” That man has not yet been named.

Ison said in a press conference that the Good Samaritan was 22 and from Bartholomew County.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said in the later news conference.

2. The Shooter Was Armed With a Long Gun & Multiple Magazines, Police Say

Shortly before 6 p.m., Greenwood Police Department was dispatched to the mall for a report of shots fired, said Bailey.

Ison added that all stores were cleared in the mall. “We are confident there are no additional threats,” he said.

Ison revealed the gunman was armed with a long gun and several magazines. He said some law enforcement officers reported from home after hearing what was happening.

“It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting,” Ison said.

Police initially said at least two people were deceased, and multiple people were at the hospital, but the mayor later said that the four had died with two injured.

Bailey said there was no longer an immediate public safety concern for residents or visitors of the area, which is on the south side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Greenwood. Tactical units were going “methodically” through the mall to make sure no one was awaiting rescue.

“That’s going to take some time,” he said, adding that the investigation was being led by the Greenwood Police Department.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said authorities were shaken to their core.

They said they cleared a backpack, although the chief did not go into detail about the contents in it. Authorities were concerned there was an explosive device in it but determined there was not, he said.

3. The Chief Said the Shooting Occurred in the Food Court Area

The suspect “entered the food court and began shooting,” said Ison.

Bailey said police believe that the shooting occurred in the area of the mall’s food court.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders,” the mayor wrote in an earlier statement.

4. There Are Reports The Shooter Came Out of a Bathroom

People took to social media as word of the active shooter initially spread. “Has anyone heard there is an active shooter in greenwood mall right now. Our friends daughter is locked in the store she works at,” wrote one person.

A man wrote on Facebook, “Shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Active shooter brought a semi automatic weapon into the mall, came out of the bathroom with it in hand and starting unloading, killing and injuring civilians.” Authorities have not confirmed the bathroom detail.

However, Ison said a backpack was lying unattended in the bathroom.

One person at the mall wrote, “Active shooter Greenwood(Indiana) mall, barely made it out through the stampede but thank The Good Lord above, I did. Didn’t hear any shots but I just saw a stampede of people scrambling over each other mumbling about a shooter!!! And I ran like hell in front of the pack and screamed for everyone else to ‘go they said there’s a shooter!’ My legs barely made it to the truck I was so scared.'”

5. The Motive Remains Unclear

The mall had been searched and vacated but investigators were inside collecting evidence, the mayor wrote in his statement.

He wrote that, at that time, police still did not know the shooter’s identity or motive.

Police said the motive was still “being sorted out.”

“We’re still putting the pieces together,” Ison said in the news conference. “…I don’t have a motive yet.”

