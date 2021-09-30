How to Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Online Without Cable

Long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” returns for its 18th season on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of new “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Grey’s Anatomy” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Grey’s Anatomy” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Grey’s Anatomy” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Grey’s Anatomy” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Preview





Play



Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 & Station 19 Season 5 Premiere Crossover Event Trailer (HD) Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 & Station 19 Season 5 return Thursday September 30th. Brace yourself for one hell of a return. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Grey's Anatomy season 18 promos in HD! Grey's Anatomy official website: abc.go.com/shows/greys-anatomy/ Watch more Grey's Anatomy Season 18 videos: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzke6qvKsZclM8YGoRjfKx8c9 Like Grey's Anatomy on Facebook: facebook.com/GreysAnatomy Follow… 2021-09-21T01:55:43Z

When we last saw the doctors of Seattle Grace Mercy West Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, the main character Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) spent most of the season in a coma battling COVID. As such, she was able to interact with many deceased characters on a beach in her mind, including her husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey), her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and her colleague, George (T.R. Knight).

The show also killed off Dr. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) when he was stabbed by a child trafficker he confronted after having treated one of her victims.

Eventually, Meredith woke up and started to grow closer to Hayes (Richard Flood), while Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) rejected Link’s (Chris Carmack) proposal, so he turned to Jo (Camilla Luddington) for comfort. Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen worked things out and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) married Winston (Anthony Hill).

When the show returns for its 18th season, the premiere is titled “Here Comes the Sun” and its description promises, “As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past.” This episode will be the second of a two-part crossover with “Station 19,” whose season five premiere airs just prior to “Grey’s,” at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Then on Oct. 7 comes “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” whose description reads, “Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure.”

And on Oct. 14 airs episode three, titled “Hotter Than Hell.” Its description teases, “Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy.”

Did you figure out that “Seattle’s favorite redhead” is none other than Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery? Based on the photos that have been released for the episode, Meredith and Addison will be working together.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.