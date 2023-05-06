Grim Reaper Coronation Video Goes Viral as Charles Is Crowned

Some people think they saw the grim reaper at the coronation of King Charles III.

Eagle-eyed television and social media viewers were certain they saw an ominous robed figure lurking in the background at the May 6, 2023, coronation of King Charles III: A video of a figure people thought was the grim reaper went viral.

One tweeted video showing the shadowy figure passing through the back door of Westminster Abbey has had more than 700,000 views. “Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀 #Coronation,” the writer wrote.

According to the Royal Family, “Westminster Abbey has been the setting for every Coronation since 1066. Before the Abbey was built, Coronations were carried out wherever was convenient, taking place in Bath, Oxford and Canterbury.”

King Charles III is the 40th King or Queen crowned at Westminster Abbey, according to The Royal Family’s website. “On Christmas Day 1066, William the Conqueror became the first monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey,” the Royal Family wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shadowy Figure Some Think Was the Grim Reaper Moved Quickly Past the Door During the Coronation

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

Other people also tweeted about the supposed grim reaper sighting. “The Grim Reaper walks by as Charles is crowned the new King. 🤣💀” wrote one.

“Grim Reaper. The spirit of Princess Diana lives on,” wrote another.

Others thought they saw the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “I don’t know about the Grim Reaper but look at the psyop going on with the blue and yellow carpet. The Ukraine 🇺🇦 colours,” wrote another person.

Some British tabloids ran the grim reaper speculation but did not offer alternative theories. However, members of the Royal Family and clergy were dressed in antiquated robes for the ceremony.

The Grim Reaper Is a Personification of Death

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/kGrV3W0bky — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

According to Britannica, the concept of a grim reaper is known in many cultures. “For thousands of years, various cultures have had figures to represent death. One of the most common and enduring of these is the Grim Reaper—usually a skeletal figure, who is often shrouded in a dark, hooded robe and carrying a scythe to ‘reap’ human souls,” the site reports.

Traditionally, the appearance of the grim reaper means someone will die. “The Grim Reaper seems to have appeared in Europe during the 14th century,” Britannica reports. Collins dictionary says the grim reaper is “the personification of death as a man or cloaked skeleton holding a scythe.”

“It was during this time that Europe was dealing with what was then the world’s worst pandemic, the Black Death, believed to be the result of the plague,” Britannica explains. “It is estimated that about one-third of Europe’s entire population perished as a result of the pandemic, with some areas of the continent suffering far greater losses than others.”

According to The Royal Family, “The earliest English coronation that is recorded in detail, although not the first, is the crowning of the Anglo-Saxon King Edgar in Bath in 953 CE.”

The Royal Family adds: “The contemporary form of the coronation dates from 1902, when King Edward VII was crowned. This consists of a state procession from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey, another procession inside, the Recognition, the Anointing, the Coronation Oath, the Homage and finally another procession from the Abbey back to the Palace.”

