Grizzlies vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to pick up their first win of the new season on Sunday night when they host the upstart 2-0 Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast for those who live in the Grizzlies market and Spectrum SportsNet for those who live in the Lakers market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Lakers, with your options depending on where you live:

Grizzlies vs Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get out of the gates like they would have hoped this season, but they’ll have an opportunity to put their first W in the win column on Sunday night when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won their first two games.

The Lakers’ less-than-ideal start has included two losses at home to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, and a physical confrontation between two of their big men – Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during a timeout in their last game.

Davis and Howard had to be pulled apart on the bench of Friday night’s loss to the Suns, following what the two would label after the game, “a disagreement.”

“We just had a disagreement about something that was happening on the floor,” Howard said. “We’re both very passionate about winning. We didn’t want to lose this game. We got it out of the way. We’re grown men. Things happen. But we already talked. We squashed it. There’s no issues between me and him. And that’s my brother. That’s my teammate.”

The Lakers fell to the reigning Western Conference champion Suns, 115-105, after being outscored by 30 points in the second and third quarters combined.

Although Friday night’s game was a rematch of last season’s first-round series that the Suns won on their run to the NBA Finals, the Lakers might as well be a different team as their roster features 12 new players this season.

LeBron James, one of only three players who are returning from last season’s Lakers’ squad, knows that the molding of this new group is a work in progress.

“There’s a process along with building something to become the team you want to become, and I know it firsthand,” James said. “It doesn’t happen overnight, as much as you want it. It just takes time, and we’ll know when that time is. Right now, we’ve got to continue to just push.”

James scored 25 points in the loss on Friday, while Davis had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and newcomer Russell Westbrook put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The Grizzlies kicked off a four-game west coast swing on Saturday night when they took down the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-114. The Grizzlies are off to a 2-0 start following a 2020-21 season that saw them reach the NBA Playoffs via the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

Memphis will be playing the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, but it shouldn’t be a problem for their youthful roster which includes four starters that are 23-years-old or younger.

Leading the charge for the Grizzlies this season is 2020 Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant. The 22-year-old launched this season’s campaign on Wednesday with a 37-point, 6-assist performance in an opening-game win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He’s a special person, a special player,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said following the opening game win on Wednesday. “He knows he has got a lot of room for growth, and he’s excited to push in that direction. But (Wednesday night) was a great statement on all the work he’s been doing.”

Following Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles, the Grizzlies will finish out their early-season road trip with back-to-back games against the Portland Trailblazers and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.