Hamburg Mass Shooting in Germany at Jehovah’s Witness Center: VIDEO

At least six people are dead in a mass shooting at a church in Hamburg, Germany, on March 9, 2023, according to DW.

Hamburg police wrote on Twitter, “According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces. Further information follows. #schießerei #h0903.”

“Several people have been killed and some were injured after a shooting in Hamburg, police say,” the German wire service DPA tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

As Many as Six People May Have Died, Reports Say

In Hamburg, Germany (Alsterdorf district), at least six people died after shooting at the center of Jehovah's Witnesses. Local sources can be found around 9:00 pm allowable time. After that, a major police operation began in the area, carried out by the Hamburg police. pic.twitter.com/CRJ1lZhYo4 — Животный мир (@dragon_of_time_) March 9, 2023

According to DW, at least six people have died in the shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness center along Deelböge street.

Hamburg police tweeted, “So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime. We ask that you do not share unsecured assumptions and/or spread rumors.”

Officials in Hamburg Warned the Public to Avoid the Area, Reports Say

🟥 AT LEAST SIX DEAD AND MANY INJURED IN A SHOOTING AT A JEHOVAH'S WITNESS CENTER IN ALSTERDORF, HAMBURG (GERMANY).pic.twitter.com/1E4iEMengi — +++ (@igandean) March 9, 2023

In an update, DPA tweeted, “One or more people shot at people in a Hamburg church in Groß Borstel, the city’s interior authorities say in a warning to the public to avoid the area.”

Video showed the aftermath from the scene.

Hamburg police wrote on Twitter, “#Aktuell there is a larger police operation in #Alsterdorf. We are currently examining the background and will provide more information here shortly.”

READ NEXT: Alex Murdaugh’s Net Worth.