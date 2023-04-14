Hannah Marth, Pennsylvania Javelin Coach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hannah Marth is a Pennsylvania javelin coach who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old male student, according to the district attorney’s office.

The County of Northampton District Attorney, Terence Houck, announced the charges in an April 13, 2023, news release.

“Marth, of Walnutport, is facing charges of Institutional Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault by a Sports Official, both felonies of the third degree,” it says.

Online records show Marth has an address in Walnutport, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hannah Marth Was Working as a Javelin Coach for Northampton Area High School

Houck announced “sexual assault charges against 26-year-old Hannah Marth for her involvement with a 17-year-old male student,” the release says.

According to the release, in May 2021, Marth “was a javelin coach for the Northampton Area High School Track and Field team.”

“The 17-year-old victim was a student and active participant in the track and field program.”

2. Hannah Marth Is Accused of Texting the Teen & Inviting Him to Her Residence

#HannahMarth has been charged for having sex with a student pic.twitter.com/aTdrGZFhEy — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) April 14, 2023

According to the DA, the investigation by Pennsylvania State Police “determined the defendant and victim were involved in a sexual relationship.”

On May 22, 2021 at approximately 2 a.m., Marth “texted the victim and invited him to her residence on Hunsicker Drive in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, where Marth initiated sexual contact with the victim,” the news release says.

In an interview with police, Marth “confessed to having romantic involvement with the victim in May 2021. When police interviewed the victim, the victim related he and Marth were in a relationship that lasted until October 2022,” the release said.

3. The District Attorney Accused Hannah Marth of Defying the ‘Trust’ between a Student Athlete, their Parent & a Coach

March was freed on $75,000 “unsecured bail,” according to The Morning Call.

“A trusted relationship between a student athlete, an athlete’s parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one. An abuse of that relationship shows a coach’s blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law,” the district attorney said in the news release.

“This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim,” Houck said.

4. Hannah Marth Also Works as a Teacher in the School District

According to the Morning Call, Marth “is a teacher in the Easton Area School District.”

Superintendent David Piperato told the publication: “As a practice, the school district does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters.”

He added to Morning Call: “However, the school district intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students.”

5. Hannah Marth Won Javelin Championships When She Was a Student at the Same High School

Northampton's Hannah Marth is The Express-Times Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Week http://t.co/vZmM9pv5YJ pic.twitter.com/XECV0L5wJU — NAHS (@NAHS1619) May 11, 2014

In 2014, Marth was listed as a scholar/athlete at the same high school.

She played javelin in high school also and was named the Express-Times girls’ track-and-field athlete of the week, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

“Marth won her second straight Lehigh Valley Conference girls javelin championship on Tuesday with a throw of 117 feet. Her best effort this season was 121-4 in an April 28 dual meet against Nazareth,” reported Lehigh Valley Live in 2014.

She was an athlete for East Stroudsburg University.

READ NEXT: Louisville Active Shooter Connor Sturgeon.