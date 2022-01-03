Harmony Montgomery: Who Are the Missing Child’s Parents?

Harmony Montgomery is a missing 7-year-old girl from Manchester, New Hampshire, who has not been seen since 2019. According to Facebook posts, the child’s parents are mother Crys Renee Sorey and father Adam Montgomery. The mother’s full name is Crystal Sorey.

On December 31, 2021, Manchester, New Hampshire, police put out a “missing child” alert for Harmony on Facebook.

“At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Chief Allen D. Aldenberg, said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

“Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated,” police wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the Circumstances of the Child’s Disappearance Are ‘Very Concerning’

The Manchester Police Department wrote that it “is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 7 year old child. Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated.”

Added police, “Detectives from the Manchester Police Department have been investigating this matter non-stop since being made aware.”

According to the police statement, Montgomery “is a 7 year old white female, approximately 4 feet tall, 50lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses. Please see the accompanying flyer which contains the most recent photographs of Harmony. Anyone who has information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.”

Nyah Yadin wrote on Facebook about Harmony’s father: “Hello everyone I’m Harmony Montgomerys older cousin as many of you know a report for my cousin was made stating she had been missing for two years yes that is accurate but what many of you don’t know is Harmony is in or was last known to be in the custody of her father Adam Montgomery last known in the area of Manchester any information would be highly appreciated even if it’s years old please don’t be shy to direct message me or call anything any information helps this post is also for the ignorant people who wanna form an opinion off of a news broadcast that doesn’t give you any valid information.”

Police have not released any information about Harmony’s parents, nor have they confirmed the information about her father.

2. Harmony’s Mom, Crys Renee Sorey, Has Been Posting on Facebook About Her Daughter’s Disappearance

According to posts on Facebook, Harmony’s mother is named Crys Renee Sorey (Crystal Sorey).

“LISTEN PLEASE!!!! If ANYONE FROM THE MANCHESTER NH AREA or EVEN MASS HAS SEEN MY 7 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER HARMONY OR HER FATHER ADAM MONTGOMERY (in the picture)PLEASE REACH OUT TO ME ASAP!!! SHE IS CURRENTLY MISSING!! THERE WILL BE A PRESS RELEASE THIS EVENING GIVING MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE SITUATION & who to contact!!! PLEASE SHARE THIS !!!!!!!!” she wrote in December 2021.

Her Facebook page says she is a “Stay-at-home parent” who “Went to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School” and “Lives in Tampa, Florida.” She is from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

She wrote, “People will Do ANYTHING FOR MEDIA CLOUT!!! You people SICKEN MEEEEEE!!!!! Tryna gey FAMOUS OFF MY BABIES DISAPPEARANCE!! Please Share my daughters story my loved ones!!!”

She added, “Id appreciate if my family would have my back & put this irrelevant loser a** bully in his place!!! My daughter is missing & this is what ppl are focusing on?! Throwing my past on front street & trying to make it look like i dont care! I will say this for the LAST TIME!! NEW HAMPSHIRE DCYF FAILED MY DAUGHTER!!! MYSELF & HER FAMILY HAVE FILED DOZENS OF REPORTS OF ABUSE & NEGLECT & NOTHING WAS DONE UNTIL I CALLED POLICE & WROTE A LETTER TO THE NH MAYOR!!!! This is ALL I WILL SAY UNTIL I AM ALLOWED TO SAY MORE CUZ I WILL NOT HINDER MY DAUGHTERS INVESTIGATION!!!!!”

3. A Family Member Wrote That Adam Montgomery Had Custody of Harmony

Michael Montgomery wrote on Facebook that Harmony is his niece. “Everyone weather I know you or do not even if we have never spoken if you are seeing this please do me a massive favor and SHARE THIS POST, this is my Niece Harmony she is missing I do not know why it says missing since 2019 that info is wrong, but none the less the more eyes that see this the better someone has to have info on her whereabouts and you never know if a friend of a friend of a friend can lead the police to some information on her,” he wrote.

In a comment, he wrote, “Her Father has had the whole family blocked by phone and social media for years, he had custody of harmony last I spoke with him in 2019, the mother has recently been trying to get visits with her but could not get ahold of the father, the MPD has gotten ahold of him he is not cooperating. That’s all I know I live 1500 miles away.”

4. Harmony Was Last Enrolled in School in Massachusetts

ICYMI: Manchester PD chief "begging" community for tips after just being notified this week about a young girl missing for two years. FULL STORY >> https://t.co/vcIh3d4mXX @7news #HarmonyMontgomery pic.twitter.com/fYjmgUB6bI — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) January 1, 2022

According to NBC Boston, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said authorities have spoken with “many family members,” but wouldn’t say whether they have spoken to her parents, who have not been named.

“There’s many questions that need to be answered from 2019 to where we are on Dec. 31, 2021, with the hope and desire to bring Harmony home to her family,” he said to the television station.

The station reported that “a man who said he is the uncle of the girl’s father told NBC10 Boston he reported an incident to DCYF in July or August of 2019,” but Harmony’s dad stopped talking to him after that.

She was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts, the television station reported.

5. A Television Anchor Adopted Harmony’s Brother

Washington D.C. television anchor Blair Miller revealed that Harmony is the sister of his adopted son Jamison. “When we adopted Jamison he’s been well aware of his relationship with Harmony.”

He said it was difficult to keep that relationship going over the years. He said that he had never met Harmony. “When we were going through the adoption process, we quickly learned about Harmony.”

He said they have a close relationship with Jamison’s and Harmony’s mom.

Miller wrote on his Facebook page, “We’ve been asked this question repeatedly and understandably – why did we not adopt Harmony and Jamison together. When we adopted Jamison, Harmony had already been reunited with family. Jamison had not so we were able to adopt just him. Harmony’s case was closed. Please bring awareness to her case. It’s devastating.”

