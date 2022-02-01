Hello Wordl: Wordle Game Alternative Has Key Differences

What is Hello Wordl? It’s a Wordle game alternative. And, yes, it’s spelled Hello Wordl, NOT Hello Wordle.

Hello Wordl is a variation of Wordle, the free online game that has become a popular trend in late 2021 and 2022.

There are some key differences between Hello Wordl and the original Wordle game. The original Wordle game is available at the Wordle website which explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORDLE in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word,” the website says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s How Hello Wordl Is Different From the Original Game

You can find the Hello Wordl game here. The website says,

hello wordl is a remake of the word game Wordle by powerlanguage, which I think is based on the TV show Lingo. You get 6 tries to guess a target word.

After each guess, you get Mastermind-style feedback.

Hello Wordl starts out similar to the original game. You get six attempts to guess a single word, and colored green and yellow squares give you clues. As with the original game, Hello Wordl squares turn green to indicate correct placement of a letter; yellow squares indicate that the letter you chose is in the word, but it’s not in the right place.

However, Hello Wordl allows you to play unlimited games, whereas the original Wordle is only available once a day at midnight.

In addition, the original Wordle answers are always a five-letter word. In Hello Wordl, you can change the number of letters in the answer, from four through 11 word answers by using the slider at the top.

You are limited to six guesses in each game version, though. Hello Wordl lets you change the difficulty of the word by using a slider as well.

A Man Named Josh Wardle Created the Original Wordle Game for a Friend

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City created the Wordle and named it after himself.

He originally made it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR, which adds that the game has 2.7 million players, and it took off in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer archive. This page has a Wordle helper.

