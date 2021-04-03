Herring vs Frampton Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Jamel Herring will put his WBO junior lightweight title on the line against Carl Frampton on Saturday at Caesars Palace in Dubai.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the fight card (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Herring vs Frampton live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of most Top Rank fights, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Herring vs Frampton live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Herring vs Frampton Preview

Frampton, who hails from Belfast, Northern Ireland, is looking to become just the third Irishman to win world titles in three different weight classes.

He claimed the IBF super bantamweight title in 2014 and added the class’s WBA belt to his collection in 2016, then moved up a division to take the WBA featherweight title later that year.

“It’s huge. It’s monumental. It’s a chance for me to become the only ever Irishman to become a three-weight world champion,” Frampton said, according to Yahoo Sports. “[I’d be] one of the only British fighters to ever do it. It’s absolutely huge. It would mean so much to me, but also to my family and the people who have helped me in any way, shape or form from the start of my career as a young 7-year-old who walked through the amateur club doors.”

Frampton also claimed the WBO interim featherweight title in April 2018 and defended it four months later, but he suffered a unanimous-decision defeat to Josh Warrington, who held the real title, in December of that year.

The 34-year-old will be giving up five inches of height and seven inches of length to Herring, who’s 5-foot-10 and has a 70-inch reach.

“He’s a big guy, but I’m used to fighting big guys in sparring and have fought bigger guys my whole career,” Frampton said, according to ESPN.

“He will be the biggest guy I will have fought, but that excites me though, and puts fear in me. People think I’m going to just have to get close to him to land shots, but I feel I can genuinely outbox him and my footwork and hand speed is quicker than his.”

Herring, 35, took the WBO junior lightweight title off Masayuki Ito via unanimous in May 2019 and has defended the strap twice. The Long Island native has won six straight.

“We aren’t looking at weaknesses,” Herring said, according to Sky Sports. “We are prepared for the best version of Frampton because we know what’s on the line for him. We don’t look for poor performances. We look to take his strengths away from him as the fight progresses.

“I am a fan of Carl. I respect what he has done in his career. Two divisional world champion and fighter of the year in 2016. He is a father, a husband, and we share that common mutual respect.

“We just want to do our jobs and get home to our families.”