‘Home Depot Girl’ Ariana Josephine Goes Viral on Social Media

Ariana Josephine is a social media influencer from Houston, Texas, known as “Home Depot Girl” who has ignited debate on the Internet about OnlyFans versus other jobs.

She went viral after tweeting a picture showing her in a Home Depot uniform and writing that some people believe she is too pretty to work at Home Depot, but she would never create an OnlyFans page. She also frequently shares messages about Christian faith on social media.

This has caused some to criticize her. One woman wrote, “Someone just brought up an amazing point regarding the Home Depot girl. She and the majority of the men egging on her find sex work dehumanizing and exploitative. Although she’s fine with Home Depot exploiting her for $10/hr because it’s the ‘right way’ to earn money. Which I find hilarious.” It’s also started a trend of people sharing pictures of themselves in work uniforms.

Others have praised “Home Depot Girl.”

A man tweeted, “I know shawty a good woman… she coulda made an onlyfans but she got a real job and it’s an honest living.”

THIS WHOLE TIME I THOUGHT HOME DEPOT GIRL CALLED YALL JEZEBEL SPIRITS AND CONDEMNED O.F. WORKERS TO HELL. All she said was this. Bffr please. pic.twitter.com/KVVD0KdSwL — Hi Barbie! 💕💗🫶🏾 (@queenie4c) June 12, 2023

Ariana Josephine, whose last name is not clear, has 119,000 followers on Instagram. “Faith | Fashion | Lifestyle | Beauty University of Houston,” her Instagram profile reads.

Ariana Josephine Tweeted a Picture of Herself in a Home Depot Uniform & Wrote, ‘I’ll Never Make an OnlyFans’

Home Depot Girl Taking Over 2.0 pic.twitter.com/7OiaZigvdg — Ariana🫧 (@ariijosephine) June 11, 2023

Ariana Josephine posted a “Home Depot Girl” photo on June 10, 2023, on her Twitter page. “Home Depot Girl Taking Over 2.0,” she wrote.

Under the photo, she tweeted, “My new name: Home Depot Girl😎” She then posted a video, writing, “What I want to be known for. 💗” In the video, she discussed letting go of friends who were negatively affecting her relationship with Jesus Christ.

home depot girl don’t know what she just started https://t.co/9YZK5c99zX — jiggy (@ovojiggy) June 12, 2023

She suggested people should hang out with people doing positive things to see “positivity for yourself.” Hanging out with people who are “bad for you,” skipping class, doing drugs, not attending church, and things like that, doesn’t help you, she said.

ILL NEVER MAKE AN ONLYFANS!!!! — Ariana🫧 (@ariijosephine) June 11, 2023



She then tweeted, “ILL NEVER MAKE AN ONLYFANS!!!!” That tweet has had more than 6.6 million views.

the one job I work at that I get reminded i’m to pretty to work at😂 pic.twitter.com/8PVaECp2zA — Ariana🫧 (@ariijosephine) June 9, 2023

Ariana Josephine wrote, “My daddy always told me ALL money ain’t GOOD money,” and added, “Last thing I’m going to say is, I don’t think I am too pretty to work anywhere. I work at Home Depot because it’s a decent job that pays good while i’m in school. Please stop taking social media to heart. God bless.”

The Root wrote that the Home Depot Girl debate had sparked conversation about misogyny. “‘Home Depot Girl’ shouldn’t be used to tear down sex workers, but in a patriarchal society women cannot exist unless it’s in relation to how they please men and how they compare to other women,” the site wrote.

Ariana Josephine’s Most Recent Video Focuses on God & Faith

Ariana Josephine’s most recent Instagram post is a video in which she talks about God and faith.

“The only way to overcome all of the obstacles he throws at you is leaning on him and having faith,” she said, referring to God.

In the video, she said that people work for things that “might seem unattainable” but that God will give people the job they actually need, not just the job they want.

In one video, she read a Bible verse, writing in the caption, “Let’s get dressed while we talk about Timothy 2:9-10.”

Other posts focus on her style.

On Twitter, Ariana Josephine has more than 55,000 followers. “Follower of Christ,” her page reads.

Shaquille O’Neal Wrote ‘Home Depot Girl’ & Told Her Not to Let People’s Comments Bother Her

According to a screenshot posted by Legion Hoops, Shaquille O’Neil sent “Home Depot Girl” a private message that read, “don’t let them people bother u” and “don’t read the comments stuff like that will drive u crazy. Have a great day tell all your boyfriends I said hello lol.”

Shaq DM’d the Home Depot girl 😭 pic.twitter.com/jqda28GZIu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2023

She responded, “HAHA I will thank you!!” O’Neal later tweeted that he wrote “Home Depot Girl” because he was trying to uplift people.

