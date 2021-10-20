How to Watch Hornets Games Live Streaming Online Without Cable

LaMelo Ball will look to lead the 2021-22 Charlotte Hornets to the franchise’s first playoff berth in six years.

In 2021-22, most Hornets games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southeast, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southeast), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Hornets game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Hornets Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southeast

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Southeast (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Hornets game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Hornets Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Hornets games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Hornets games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Hornets Season Preview 2021-22

Last season’s Hornets rode rookie of the year LaMelo Ball to a 33-39 mark and a spot in the play-in tournament before they bowed out with a defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

The offseason brought a trio of reinforcements who should feature heavily in the rotation: Center Mason Plumlee, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, is expected to take over as the starter in the middle; free-agent signees Kelly Oubre and Ish Smith, a forward and a guard, should slide into reserve roles.

“I’m very comfortable with where we are right now, as far as our chemistry, our connection and our commitment to each other,” Borrego said late in the offseason, according to The Charlotte Observer. “Again, we’ve got the work to do now as the season begins. But our foundation is solid, our culture is solid, our leadership is solid. That’s only going to give us a chance to have a more successful season this year than last.”

Ball, the third pick of the 2020 draft, led all rookies in assists (6.1) and steals (1.6) per contest, and ranked second in scoring (15.8) and rebounds per game (5.9).

“I want him to take the reins of this program,” Borrego said of the 20-year-old point guard, according to The Associated Press. “He’s the quarterback, the floor general and for us to take that next step he must run this team, not only on the offensive end but the defensive end as well.”

The young Hornets ranked 22nd in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating. Borrego is relying on a developing Ball to play a major role in improving both figures this year.

“For us to be a top-10 defense, which I believe we can be, and push forward this season, he’s at the forefront of that,” Borrego said, per The Charlotte Observer. “He’s guarding a top-tier point guard every single night. So for us to be a top-tier defense, he’s going to have to lead that charge, and he’s going to take ownership of this defense. And I believe he’s capable of doing that. He’s been driven over his basketball life through the offensive side of the ball, and now he understands the importance of the defensive end to win games at this level. So I’m thrilled.

“I can’t wait to see him play this season and get going. I see a commitment by him to get this team to the next level and he really has the full support of his teammates and his coaching staff.”