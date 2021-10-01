Houston School Shooting: Active Shooter Reports at YES Prep Southwest Secondary

Houston police say one suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at a school in Texas. The address police gave is the campus of YES Prep Southwest Secondary school.

“UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews,” police wrote on the afternoon of October 1, 2021.

The suspect’s name and motive have not yet been released. Police have not yet said whether anyone is injured or deceased. The age of the suspect is also not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say They Are Responding to ‘Reports of an Active Shooting’

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

Police also released an earlier advisory confirming there had been an active shooter report at a school.

“PD Commanders & PIO are responding to reports of an active shooting at a school at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke,” Houston police tweeted.

“Call came in at 11:45 am. Scene is still active. No other information at this time. Please avoid the area. PIO will tweet media staging. #HouNews.”

Police have not released additional details. This post will be updated as more information is received.

The Shooting Broke Out at a Charter School

Houston Police aviation in the distance possibly related to ‘active shooter’ near Hiram Clarke #hounews 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vubolGtFRg — Houston Air Watch (@houstonairw) October 1, 2021

According to ABC13, the shooting occurred at a charter school “that serves students in the 6th through 12th grades.” More than 1,000 students are enrolled in the school, the television station reported.

“At YES Prep Southwest we believe strong culture and community are essential to student achievement. We create systems, structures, and routines, to create school-wide consistency, creativity and achievement for students and staff,” the school’s website says. “It is critical that we create a high-quality culture, so students develop the character and academic skills needed to graduate from college prepared to lead.”

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport