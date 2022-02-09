Jesslyn Zuniga: How Did the Houston Woman Die?

Jesslyn Zuniga is an 18-year-old Houston, Texas, woman whose mysterious death after she was found under an overpass is under investigation.

According to ABC 13, Zuniga “fell to her death” from an overpass of the East Freeway and Gregg Street. The television station reported that the death occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Police initially ruled her death a suicide.

However, ABC13 is now reporting that police say a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck “hit a barrier a few times,” before stopping on the shoulder. Witnesses heard a man shouting. He fled on foot. He later said that he was involved in a crash and a woman “was thrown from a truck,” so the case is being investigated as a hit-and-run, the television station reported. Heavy has reached out to Houston police for additional details. The man has not been named.

Zuniga’s Father Does Not Believe She Would Take Her Own Life

#EXCLUSIVE:An 18 y/o found under an overpass on the East Freeway near Gregg St on Sunday. At first, police believed it was suicide, but now the hit and run unit is investigating. Tonight, her father says she was out with a guy she was meeting for first time & he wants answers pic.twitter.com/TfJgxlg7zl — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) February 8, 2022

Jose Zuniga, Jesslyn’s father, spoke to ABC13.

“We are honoring my daughter,” Zuniga said. “She was a young, beautiful girl full of life. She would never jump off a bridge, she is full of life. She just graduated last year and it’s not something she would do.”

He said she was picked up for a first date with a man she had spoken to for about a month.

There Is a GoFundMe Page to Raise Money for Zuniga’s Funeral

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Zuniga’s funeral. It says,

Hello everyone, our family has been impacted by rhe sudden passing of our beautiful Jesslyn Amara Zuniga. She was taken from us way too soon, she was so young & so full of life with being only 18 years old & just graduated from Channelview High School. If you knew this beautiful soul, she brighten up everyone’s life with her kind words and pure energy✨. She will be forever missed. If you’d like to contribute to her funeral costs, please do so. Thank you all! Jesslyn’s death is still under investigation.

Comments under the GoFundMe include:

“You were the life of every event. My concert buddy and the most honest person. You will never be forgotten. My baby niece. Love You.”

“You have left a mark that will never be forgotten, you were like a little sister to me and the guys we will honor you forever.”

Friends Remembered Zuniga as Beautiful & Laughing

Loved ones wrote tributes to Zuniga on Facebook.

Today was one of my worst days, there are no words that can describe the pain i’m feeling for this situation,” wrote Jazlynn Mendiola. “You’ll forever be on my mind, your beautiful smile will forever live on! Your my beautiful guardian angel, i love you eternally. I may not get to see your beautiful face again but i pray i see you in my dreams. Jesslyn Zuniga ❤️

Stella Soto wrote, “This isn’t fair man🥺my heart breaks for the Zuniga family. I still remember like it was yesterday, you and Mandy spending days in row just laughing and having fun together. You were taken way way too soon babygirl, rest easy Jess🥺🥺😥”

