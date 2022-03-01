Popular Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Found Shot Dead in Houston Ditch [VIDEO]

Popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was found shot dead in a ditch in Houston on February 25, 2022, police say. No suspects have been arrested. The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is LePreston Porter, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and later died, Houston Police said in a press release. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Alice Street about 2 a.m., police said.

“Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the above address and found Mr. Porter in a ditch suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and head,” Houston Police said in a press release. “During the investigation, a female came forward and stated her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch at the above address and several unknown persons attempted to assist her. At that point, she stated Porter walked up to her and pointed a gun at her. The female then fled the scene on foot. She stated that as she fled she heard gunshots but was not aware that Porter had been shot. She then called 9-1-1 asking for police to assist her.”

According to police, “The unknown suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.” Police added, “Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.”

Houston Police Lieutenant Ronnie Wilkins said at the scene of the shooting, “We have an SUV in the ditch behind me and we have one adult male that’s been shot in the neck.” At the time Wilkins said the victim as in critical condition at the hospital, adding, “prayers for him.” Wilkins said, “We believe the shooting happened right at 2 a.m.”

Wilkins said, “We’ve got some excellent video from an individual who lives over here. He saw his video somehow alerted him. He looked over a fence over here where he lives at and observed our suspect vehicle and three other individuals, two Black males and one Black female, they were around this vehicle that was in the ditch. We heard one shot go off and then the car left. The car did come back a little later and then left again.”

According to Wilkins, “We actually have a vehicle that matches that description around the corner from here that officers are sitting on. We are waiting for investigators to get here to talk to some folks and figure out exactly what occurred. We don’t know exactly what occurred or why it occurred. Hopefully, we’ll catch whoever did this.”

Wilkins said the victim was “found in the ditch. The way we originally got the call was the ShotSpotter, which locates gunshots. We first got that call and officers were in route to the area and then citizens called in about the individual being shot. When officers arrived they provided first aid and HFD transported him ASAP.” Wilkins said only one shot was fired.

Snootie Wild Was Known for His 2013 Single ‘Yayo’ & Was a Father of 5 & Lived in Texas





Snootie Wild, born LePreston Porter in Memphis, Tennessee, was best known for his 2013 single “Yayo,” which reached the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The song featured fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. Another one of his singles, “Made Me,” reached number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.

Snootie Wild had moved to Texas in recent years, according to his Instagram profile. According to KTRK, Porter’s fiancee, Krystal Meredith, said he is survived by his five children. She and Porter have a 3-year-old child together, according to the news station. She said they moved to Houston three years ago. Meredith told the news station her fiance didn’t have any enemies and she doesn’t know why someone would have shot him.

In one of his final Instagram posts, Snootie Wild wrote, “Made in the projects, slave to my progress … It’s not about where you start. It’s all about where you finish. Never lose sight of your goals.” He was promoting new music and had said on Instagram he planned to release a new single soon. At the end of 2021, he posted a motivational message on Instagram about overcoming challenges in his life, showing a photo of his mugshot from an arrest that sent him to prison when he was younger next to a smiling photo taken recently.

“For this last #MondayMotivation of the year, I want to let y’all know to NEVER GIVE UP on your dreams. NEVER let anyone count you out. NEVER think that you can’t make changes for the better, because you CAN! The only thing that matters in this life is knowing deep down that you’ve done your best! Even if you make mistakes, there’s always the opportunity to correct them,” he wrote. “The first pic you see is someone who was lost, living up to other ppl’s expectations. I was someone who tried to mask hurt and pain with things that could never really heal me. It wasn’t until my freedom was taken away that I realized how much time and opportunities that I took for granted. I messed up. I made bad decisions. But on the 2nd pic, what you see is someone who has been given a 2nd chance. Not everyone receives this blessing. If you are here another day, you have the opportunity to make things right. It’s up to you. Don’t let it be too late .”

He added, “We only get one life, so make sure you treat everyday as a gift. Be grateful. And watch how you attract better! It’s inevitable that if you set your mind to only positive, prosperous things; you will attract them. Try it. I’m dedicating my every day to being BETTER. Thank you to everyone who supports me. Thank you to everyone who loves me. Thank you to everyone who believes in me. I promise, it’s only UP from here

