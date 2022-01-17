Robin Baucom: Harris County Cracker Barrel Manager Shot Dead in Robbery [VIDEO]

Robin Baucum was the manager of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Harris County, Texas, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. Police are searching for her killer. Baucom was identified as the victim in the shooting by her family, ABC 13 News reports. Baucom, of Tomball, was 59. She was on her way into work when the attempted robbery and shooting occurred, according to her family and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Saturday, January 15, 2022, about 6:15 a.m., authorities said. Baucom worked at the Cracker Barrel located on the North Freeway for more than 30 years, including many years as its manager. She is survived by her husband, three children and three grandchildren and was beloved by her employees and regular customers, her family says. Baucom’s sister, Gail Starrett, wrote on Facebook, “It is with a completely shattered heart I tell you my sister did not make it. Dear Lord please tell me where do we go from here???”

“This morning, a suspect attempted to rob a business at 14765 North Fwy and in the process shot a person at the location,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. “Heartbreaking. It appears the suspect approached a female as she arrived at work and attempted to rob her of her purse. The female manager opened the door to assist and let her employee in. The suspect then shot the manager.” The manager, identified as Baucom, later died at a local hospital, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez added, “Our condolences go out to her family. Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working. Suspect(s) are armed & dangerous. Help us solve this crime and prevent suspects from hurting/killing anyone else. … Anyone with info is urged to call the

@HCSOTexas Homicide Unit 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers 713-222-8477.”

Baucom Was Shot in the Torso While Trying to Help Her Employee Escape From the Attempted Robbery, the Sheriff’s Office Says









Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Hazel said Saturday at the scene of the deadly shooting, “This morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a shooting here at the Cracker Barrel in the 14700 block of North Freeway. When they arrived they learned that the manager, a female, had been shot, in what was apparently an attempted robbery. Preliminary information is that the store was closed and as employees arrive they ring a bell. So an employee had arrived and was ringing the bell to be let in and a suspect appeared to pull up in what appears to be a metallic gray newer model Dodger Charger, about a 2018 or newer model, pretty good condition.”

Hazel, an investigator with the sheriff’s office assigned to its Violent Crimes Unit, added, “A male got out of the passenger side and approached and asked, ‘Hey are y’all open?’ As she was trying to get in the door he kind of forced his way to get the door open, he was trying to take her purse, the manager was trying to push back on the door and he discharged one round at the manager and then they all fled.” Baucom was shot in the torso and taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery and later died.

The restaurant was set to open at 7 a.m. Saturday. Hazel said there appeared to be at least two people in the vehicle used in the incident, including the driver and the passenger who shot Baucom. No one else at the Cracker Barrel was injured during the incident. Cracker Barrel issued a statement to Heavy on Houston saying, “We can confirm that there was a criminal shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning which resulted in our store’s associate manager sustaining fatal injuries as she protected other employees from harm. All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager’s family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve.”

Police Released Surveillance Photos of a Baucom’s Suspected Killer & His Vehicle as Baucom Has Been Hailed as a Hero

Hazel said deputies are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle used in the attempted robbery and shooting to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit at 346-286-3168. Witnesses or others with information can also call the sheriff’s office’s homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477, where tips can be made anonymously, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office released a photo of the suspect and of the vehicle taken from surveillance video at the Cracker Barrel. The photos can be seen above.

Baucom’s sister, Gail Starrett, told KPRC, “She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel. She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed.” Starrett, wrote on Facebook, “My poor little sister trying to protect her employee. Our hero.”

Employees of the Cracker Barrel held a candlelight vigil at the restaurant Sunday night, Baucom’s sister said on Facebook. Tina Baucom, Robin’s daughter, told KPRC at the vigil, “You see how badly this has impacted everybody. If you have any information, if you have any leads please come forward. We need this guy found. We need this guy found before it happens to someone else.”

Tina Baucom told ABC 13, “She would have done anything in the world to protect her employees of any of us. When I was starting kindergarten, she started at Cracker Barrel part-time. She would buy me back-to-school clothes. It was supposed to be a couple of months. Thirty-four years later, a heartache, and here we are.” A customer, Angelina Richmond, told the news station, “It didn’t matter who you were, she made sure you were taken care of. She stood out. Not only that, she remembered your name.”

Ronald V. Parrish wrote on Facebook, “Got a text this evening that one of my FAVORITE Managers at Cracker Barrel was shot and killed on this morning in an attempted robbery. Mrs. Robin Baucom was such a sweet and hardworking woman. There was never a time on my frequent visits that she didn’t greet me with a smile and place me in my favorite section. I’m disappointed to know that some evil coward would take the life of this woman. My prayers go out to her husband, children and all the staff at the restaurant here in North Houston who had to witness such an evil act of violence and the loss of their boss. Sadly It’s not safe anywhere anymore…. You just never know…. God be with us all.”