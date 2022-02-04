Things to Do in Houston & Events This Week [2/4/22]

Happy Friday, Houston! It’s finally the weekend, and if you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

While these events are still planned as of February 4, 2022, it’s a good idea to give the venues a call to be sure that the events are still happening as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some local events have been cancelled recently.

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

Here are the top events in Houston this week:

Mosaic Music Lounge at Discovery Green

Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO has brought Discovery Green so much light and joy! Don’t miss out on the experience! Visit us today and share your pictures by using #discoverygreen #mosaicoflight The last day of Mosaic of Light is Sunday, February 27! pic.twitter.com/qQsirlj1va — Discovery Green (@DiscoveryGreen) January 30, 2022

Every Friday through the end of February, head on over to the Mosaic Music Lounge at Discovery Green downtown, according to the Discovery Green website. It happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Be sure to bring your ID for a cocktail and listen to some music overlooking the Mosaic of Light.

“Mosaic Music Lounge sponsored by PNC Bank overlooking Mosaic of Light is the perfect place to get your weekend started. DJ Sun curates the roster of featured DJs. Creative cocktails available for purchase,” the event page says.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you won’t want to miss it.

“Mosaic of Light by HYBYCOZO has brought Discovery Green so much light and joy!” Discovery Green wrote on its Twitter page. Don’t miss out on the experience! Visit us today and share your pictures by using #discoverygreen #mosaicoflight The last day of Mosaic of Light is Sunday, February 27!”

Tool Is Performing at the Toyota Center February 4

Tool, Bronco, Wombats top the list of 35+ Houston concerts https://t.co/zBy6LpKPAX — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 2, 2022

Believe it or not, it’s not too late to buy tickets for Tool in Houston tonight. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center, so grab your tickets quickly here.

The lowest ticket price still available online is $144. You can also call 866-446-8849 for more information.

All Access Art Market at Finn Hall

Check out local art while enjoying some coffee or a cocktail tonight, February 4, 2022, downtown at Finn Hall’s All Access Art Market. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 712 Main Street in Houston, according to the event page. It’s free to attend, and there will be music and food in addition to art, coffee and cocktails.

“Pick the next work of art to hang on your wall at Finn Hall’s All Access Art Market!” the event page says. “On Friday, February 4, more than 25 local vendors, artists and designers will showcase and sell their high-quality work. Art-lovers can listen to music and grab coffee, cocktails, or delicious bites at the European-inspired, art deco food hall.”

Dial Up: 90s & Y2K Dance Party! Killer B’S Edition: Britney VS. Beyonce!

its genuinely one of the greatest songs of all time & top 10 in beyoncé’s discography 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SOTYmJgdXk https://t.co/sEc6YjR6t9 — # 1 self muse (@virgosfile) February 4, 2022

Remember the days of dial up? Maybe not, but we sure do. The Secret Group hosts a weekly dance party on Saturdays with hits from the ’90s and early 2000s. This week’s theme is Killer B’s: Britney vs. Beyonce, according to the event page.

Guests are asked to register, but there’s no charge for general admission. Those 21 and up are invited to attend from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Wombats at the House of Blues

Multiples of three keep me warm, keep me stable pic.twitter.com/rntEhfMH5a — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) February 4, 2022

The Wombats are making a stop in Houston Thursday, February 10, at the House of Blues as part of their North American 2022 Tour. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $25 here.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 888-402-5837 for more information.

READ NEXT: Allison Gollust, CNN President Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

