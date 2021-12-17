Happening in Houston: Top 10 Things to Do This Week [12/17/21]

Houston will be full of activities this week as locals are gearing up for the holidays. If you’re looking for something to do in the area this week, there are plenty of options with family events, meetups for singles and fun couples night and girls’ night out events.

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this week:

1. Family Movie Night: “Home Alone”

Home Alone (1990) pic.twitter.com/uLMVJuPEnl — 𝙳𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚊𝚌𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚒𝚊 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚜 (@AcademiaDreams) December 14, 2021

Get your popcorn ready for a family movie night at City Place Plaza in The Woodlands Friday, December 17, 2021. “Home Alone” starts at sundown, 6:45 p.m. Attendance is free.

City Place notes that space is limited, so families are asked to RSVP by sending an email to rsvp@public-content.com with the subject line “Kevin!”

2. Afternoon Tea at the St. Regis Houston

Afternoon Tea at the St. Regis Houston is held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in uptown Houston.

“Take part in the storied tradition of Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Houston in our sophisticated lounge,” the hotel writes. “Join us Friday through Sunday and sip a cup of our artisan St. Regis Blend as you listen to a harpist perform.”

Reservations are required. The cost is $59 for adults and $32 for children. Afternoon tea is held Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

3. Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: “A Clue-less Christmas”

If you’re looking for a fun date night idea or an activity with friends or family, check out the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: “A Clue-less Christmas,” Friday and Saturday nights at The Agatha Theater’s Creative Learning Society at 7 p.m. in Rosenberg. This is the last weekend for the show.

“Our audience will complete straight up Goofy challenges to win Clues….discover hidden evidence and some audience members even become characters in the story! Its the perfect evening for those who like to solve crimes and those who love to participate in some seriously bad acting!” The Agatha Theater writes.

Guests can purchase tickets without dinner for $35, or enjoy a catered meal with their ticket for $59.

4. (Real) Snow Days: 100% Chance of Snow

Thanks @lifestyletexas for including us in the #HolidayHappenings roundup! Snow Days return Dec. 18-29! https://t.co/owk3AsxqC8 — Children's Museum Houston (@cmhouston) December 5, 2021

Kids of all ages are invited to play in the snow at the Children’s Museum Houston from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 18, to Wednesday, December 29.

“Snow?! In TEXAS?! It’s true!” the Children’s Museum Houston writes. “A nimbostratus cloud will descend upon Children’s Museum Houston to transform our courtyard into a winter wonderland. Bring your mittens and expect 100% chance of snow!”

Tickets are $12, and the event will be held in the courtyard.

5. Sarah Brightman: “A Christmas Symphony” Tour

"World’s best-selling soprano SARAH BRIGHTMAN unwraps ‘A Christmas Symphony’ for Auditorium Theatre” … A beautiful review of Sarah’s Friday night show in Chicago: https://t.co/NwkGuASuui The tour continues through December 21st! Tickets and VIP packages: https://t.co/lUuXTBav0X pic.twitter.com/WwwipQsP6x — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) December 12, 2021

Sarah Brightman will perform at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 18 as part of “A Christmas Symphony” Tour.

Tickets start at $69.50. Buy tickets and find more details, including COVID-19 policies, here.

6. International Soul Food Fest at The Zone

Join me on this coming Saturday, at the International Soul Food Festival in Houston. Get your free tickets today at https://t.co/l0HRpoRImk — Mickey Hines-Mouton (@MickeyMouton) December 14, 2021

Enjoy delicious food, hear music from around the world, and give back through the International Soul Food Fest at The Zone Saturday, December 18, from noon to 6 p.m.

“There will be live cultural performances, entertainment, & music. There will be several other small business vendors including clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath & body, men’s wear, health, and so much more,” EventBrite says.

Kids 16 and under are free, and adult tickets are $5. Free parking is available in the area, the event page says. Proceeds will be donated to the Hope for Us charity program.

7. Mrs. Claus’ Gingerbread House Workshop

Chef Plate and Professor Clover at the Woodlands Children’s Museum’s Fitness Frenzy! pic.twitter.com/2h39fRQP8b — Amy Ressler (@AgentAmyR) February 23, 2019

Build delicious gingerbread houses with special guest Mrs. Claus at The Woodlands Children’s Museum Saturday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and children 1 and older. The cost to participate is $5. Buy tickets and find more details here.

8. New Texas Pro Wrestling Presents: Lone Star 2

Eddie Martinez & Roland Duran

New Texas Pro Wrestling – Dallas 41 pic.twitter.com/grkBV6nSBl — proctor📸 (@photoproctor) December 14, 2021

New Texas Pro Wrestling’s Lone Star 2 kicks off at the Houston Premier Arena Saturday, December 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and belltime is at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets and learn more here.

9. “Every Single Sun” Singles Event at Interio Bar

Meet and mingle with singles at Interio Bar Sundays for “Every Single Sun.”

“Join elite singles every Sunday for cocktails, conversation, light bites, music and, speed dating,” the event page says.

Buy tickets here.

10. Children’s Film Festival at Asia Society Texas Center

On December 22, embark on Amazing Adventures as we conclude our FREE three-day Children's Film Festival! Join the quest to save Kumandra in 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' and solve a family mystery in 'Jagga Jasoos.' Register now for this free event! » https://t.co/SJXDqSy5t6 pic.twitter.com/Z3gEK64vMf — Asia Society Texas Center (@asiasocietytx) December 16, 2021

Join other local kids and families for a cultural film experience where children can watch films from around the world at the Asia Society Texas Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22. A food truck will be on site, and attendance is free. Registration is required.

“Exploring the humor, action, and artistry of movies from around the world, this year’s films highlight daily themes of amazing anime from Japan, amazing kids in the U.S., and amazing adventures that span across Asia,” the event page says.

Learn more and register here.