WATCH: Middle Schoolers Chase & Attack Cy-Fair Baseball Coach [VIDEO]









A video emerged showing Langham Creek High School baseball coach Michael Shott being chased and jumped by a group of middle schoolers at the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District near Houston. The 34-year-old assistant coach and physics teacher suffered a broken arm in the attack on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Four boys who attacked Shott, students at Aragon Middle School, were detained.

The incident happened after school, according to Click2Houston. Shott told the boys they couldn’t ride dirt bikes on the campus, the news site reported. He then was attacked by the group of boys, according to officials. The video showed the middle schoolers chasing the teacher through a parking lot. Langham Creek High School Principal Jose Martinez said in a letter to parents that they worked with the Aragon Middle School administration and the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department to investigate.

“The juvenile suspects were identified and taken into custody,” Martinez wrote. “The incident that took place is extremely unacceptable and will be disciplined according to the CFISD Student Code of Conduct. … We continue to work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member.” The video was posted on Facebook by Alisha Marie on February 11 with the caption, “LANGHAM CREEK PARENTS !!!! This is what is happening at our school !!! We have a coach running for his life. This is disgusting.”

CFISD Superintendent Mark Henry added in a letter of his own, “The recent safety violations that have occurred both on and off our campuses are extremely disappointing. I want to reassure you that we are taking these actions very seriously. Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors. We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.”

According to Martinez, the Langham Creek principal, “Our team is also aware of social media posts with threats to our campus. The CFPD police department is investigating and we have implemented additional security measures. Remind your students that any information regarding school safety should be shared with administrators immediately.”

Alesha Gonzales, a student at the high school, told Click2Houston, “Later that day, they got arrested and their older friends threatened to shoot up our school. We couldn’t walk around unless we had an ID badge, they wouldn’t even let us in.”

The district’s superintendent, Henry, added, “We continue to encourage students, staff and community members to inform administrators, campus police officers or police dispatchers if they see or hear suspicious or illegal activity. The CFISD Tipline is accessible at the top of every district and campus webpage. The CFISD Police Dispatch can be reached 24/7 at 281-897-4337. Thank you for helping us maintain and reinforce a safe and secure environment in our schools and in our community.”

Shott’s Mother Says He Is ‘Doing Fine’ & Was Assaulted Because He Was ‘Doing His Job

Shott has not spoken out about the attack. His mother, Peggy Shott, told ABC 13 Houston, “He’s doing fine. He’s at home. He has a broken arm, but the kids said that he’s doing what he’s always done and he’s fine. The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn’t like him stopping them.”

Parent Michael Daughtery told Click2Houston, “This just shouldn’t be happening, not in our own backyard. That just can not happen. These kids need to get into a whole lot of trouble and I’m just speechless.” Current and former students on social media showed support for Shott, saying he is a well-respected, “cool” teacher and coach. Shott is an assistant baseball coach at the high school and also coaches the school’s sophomore baseball team, according to the school website.

Alexis Zavala, a student, told KHOU, “I saw the videos about it on Snapchat. I was surprised they were middle schoolers.” “Like, when I was in middle school, I didn’t know of anyone doing stuff like that.” Another student, Maria Carr, added, “It’s just crazy. Like, they’re middle schoolers, you know, they’re not supposed to be doing that and especially like jumping a coach. “They have to have some respect.”

