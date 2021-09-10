How to Watch Detainee 001 Documentary Streaming Online

The latest documentary coming to TV is “Detainee 001,” which premieres Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Showtime’s cable-free streaming service, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand on the Showtime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Facebook Portal TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Showtime website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Detainee 001” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Detainee 001’ Preview





Play



Detainee 001 (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan with the mission of identifying, infiltrating and eliminating terrorist networks. Public attention riveted on the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter who became known as “the American Taliban.” Through never-before-seen footage of his capture and interrogations, Emmy winning… 2021-08-11T19:16:08Z

This new documentary feature from director Greg Barker (“The Final Year,” “Sergio,” and “Ghosts of Rawanda”) is about John Walker Lindh, the “young American man found on the battlefield in Afghanistan alongside the people who were supposed to be his enemy,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

The story reveals how society views the “enemy from within” and the shifting allegiances during the war on terror. Drawing on unique access to the world of intelligence and special operations, “Detainee 001” pieces together the defining yet barely-remembered origin story of post-9/11 America. From the battlefield to the courtroom, Barker’s film confronts the unresolved issues at the heart of Lindh’s case, including his role in the uprising that led to the first American casualty of the war in Afghanistan, CIA officer Johnny Micheal Spann.

“Through Greg Barker’s penetrating and haunting film, we relive a saga that so tightly gripped the United States and caused so much pain and rumination in the moment,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., in a statement. “In re-examining the case of John Walker Lindh, we process two decades of conflict and contradiction in our foreign policy and moral philosophy, while guiding the spotlight back – 20 years later – to one of the most important and overlooked impacts of that fateful day in 2001.”

“I’ve made a lot of films about our post-9/11 era, but for me, the surreal story of John Walker Lindh remains the most haunting and mysterious,” said Barker. “Over the four years we made this film, I came to see Lindh’s journey as a kind of origin story for our post-9/11 world, and a cautionary tale of how the toxic mix of xenophobia, undemocratic behavior and distortions of justice can devalue the very foundations of our society. Plus, this story is also a documentary filmmaker’s dream – packed with incredible archival footage and a gripping true story from the almost-forgotten past that speaks directly to world we live in today.”

Ahead of “Detainee 001’s” premiere, Showtime is airing a special episode of VICE titled “Return of the Taliban: A VICE Special Report,” which will examine the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The Showtime press release reads, “Acclaimed VICE correspondents Hind Hassan, Ben Soloman, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung will report from the ground in Afghanistan and surrounding areas – including exclusive footage and interviews captured before and after the takeover – and provide a deeper look at the militant group that seized control of the country in 11 days, following the U.S. military withdrawal.”

“Return of the Taliban: A VICE Special Report” premieres Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, followed immediately by “Detainee 001” at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.