Where Is Hurricane Delta Now? Live Radar Maps & Projected Path of the Storm

Hurricane Delta is now predicted to strike Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, in contrast to earlier predictions that had it as high as Category 4. It’s still a very dangerous storm, however. Where is the storm now, and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms, along with a map of the projected path.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Delta

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is helpful for tracking the location of Hurricane Delta. You can press the + button on the right side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and drag it to see Delta’s location.

Google has a storm tracker here for tracking Delta. It’s also embedded below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the storm’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.) This map updates automatically.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

You can also watch these videos for live trackers. The one below is from NBC News.

Here is one from KHOU 11.

And below is a tracker from WWLTV:

Delta’s Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing Delta’s projected path. The storm is currently projected to make landfall early Friday evening.

As of 1 p.m. Central on October 8, Delta is at 24.4 N, 93.1 W and about 370 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds are 105 mph and it’s moving northwest or 310 degrees at 13 mph. Minimum central pressure is 28.53 inches or 966 MB.

Watches and warnings include a hurricane warning for High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

A tropical storm warning’s in effect for:

West of High Island to San Luis Pass Texas

East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River,

including New Orleans

including New Orleans Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

The National Hurricane Center noted at 1 p.m.:

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 93.1 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (21 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected this afternoon. A turn

toward the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday afternoon or Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is possible as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 966 mb (28.53 inches).

