Huu Can Tran, Monterey Park Suspect Identified: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Huu Can Tran was identified as the 72-year-old mass shooting suspect who killed at least 10 people in a Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance studio, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said in a news conference.

The mass shooting broke out on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 10:22 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to CNN, the mass shooting occurred “near a Lunar New Year festival celebration” in the Chinese community. The news release gave the location as “100 blk. W. Garvey Ave., Monterey Park.”

The Sheriff’s Department released the suspect’s photo:

On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a news conference on Sunday morning that there is a “male suspect that fled the scene and remains outstanding at this moment.” He was described as an Asian male. He said authorities initially received different descriptions of the same suspect from witnesses.

However, in a later news conference on Sunday, Luna named the shooter as Tran, and said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police surrounded his white cargo van. At 10:20 a.m. on January 22, Torrance police officers spotted the white van, Luna said. The van entered a shopping center, and officers then heard a single gunshot coming from inside the van, Luna said.

At 12:52 a.m., the sheriff’s SWAT team cleared the van and determined the suspect “sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Luna said, adding that authorities confirmed the suspect was the mass shooter. A handgun was discovered inside the van, according to the sheriff.

Asked whether the mass shooting was a hate crime, Luna said earlier in the day, “Everything is on the table.” He said he did not know if the mass shooting was a hate crime as defined by law. In the later Sunday news conference, though, the sheriff said the motive is still not clear.

“We still are not clear on the motive,” Luna said. “We want to know.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the mass shooting was “one of the worst in modern Los Angeles County history.”

1. The Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Says the Mass Shooting Stemmed From a Domestic Dispute, But the Sheriff Has Not Confirmed That Account

Chester Chong, chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, told ABC7 in a live broadcast that he believes the suspect was a husband who had grown angry at his wife.

“This hate is because of a wife and husband,” he said when asked if the mass shooting was a hate crime. He said he heard that information from friends who went dancing and singing in the area. Chong told ABC7 that those people told him that the husband was angry because he didn’t want his wife to go to the dance hall, but she went anyway.

Authorities have not confirmed that information. In fact, Luna said in the second press conference that authorities are still trying to determine the motive.

Earlier, Luna would only say it was a “possibility” that the suspect knew someone or people at the dance hall. He said the domestic angle is “on the table” as a possible motive, but he did not confirm it during the news conference.

Meyer described the shooting as a “mass shooting incident.”

He said that officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a shots fired call and saw “numerous individuals” who were patrons of the establishment “pouring out” of the location and screaming. They located additional victims inside.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press release, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deceased.” That count was later updated to 10 deceased in the news conference.

The press release adds:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call ‘Crime Stoppers’ by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

“We are utilizing every resource to apprehend this suspect,” Luna said before the suspect was located, calling it one of the county’s “most heinous cases” and “senseless.” He said investigators “want to get this guy, and they’re going to.” The sheriff said the victims are five females and five males and are probably of Asian descent, but authorities are still working to identify them. Ten more people were injured, and seven victims are still hospitalized, Luna said.

In an early morning press conference, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the suspect is still at large and fled the scene. Meyer did not release the suspect’s identity or description. He said a firearm was used, but he did not specify the type of gun.

2. Huu Can Tran Entered Star Ballroom Dance Studio With a ‘Semiautomatic Gun’ & ‘Multiple Rounds of Ammunition,’ Reports Say

Meyer said the mass shooting occurred at a “ballroom dance location.” CNN reported that the location was Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

He said that 10 victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, and 10 additional victims were transportation to numerous hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical, he said, but he did not have the victims’ ages.

The lunar festival in Monterey Park was supposed to continue into Sunday, January 22, 2023, but it has been cancelled, Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Weise said in the news conference. In the Sunday press conference, Weise said he brought in extra officers to make sure the community is safe.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant near the shooting scene, said three people “rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

They described a suspect with a “semiautomatic gun” who “had multiple rounds of ammunition on him, so that once his ammunition ran out he reloaded.”

Wong Wei told the Times a friend was in the bathroom of the dance club when the shooting occurred. She saw two female victims and the club leader, according to The Times, which described Wei as saying the suspect “was carrying a long gun and appeared to fire indiscriminately.”

“They don’t know why, so they run,” he said to The Times.

3. The Sheriff Says Huu Can Tran Went to Another Ballroom in Alhambra, But He Was Disarmed by Bystanders

Authorities are investigating an incident in Alhambra, California, near Monterey Park. Luna said a male Asian suspect walked into a dance hall with a firearm. Some individuals “wrestled the firearm away from him,” and he “took off.” Some witnesses in that area described a white cargo van. He said in the earlier news conference that the Alhambra incident might be connected.

In the later news conference, Luna said that suspect was also Huu Can Tran. The sheriff said authorities recovered a “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol” at that location that had an “extended large capacity magazine attached to it.”

Luna said Tran went into the Alhambra establishment about 20 minutes after the mass shooting..

Fox News reported through sources that the incidents are related, which Luna later confirmed.

4. Authorities Are Still Trying to Determine Whether Huu Can Tran Knew Any of the Victims, the Sheriff Says

According to Meyer, it’s “too early in the investigation” to know the motive.

He said authorities are still sorting out whether the suspect knew the victims or whether the mass shooting was a targeted attack.

Meyer also said it is too early to know whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.

Monterey Park is 65.6% Asian, according to CNN.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, tweeted, “The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known.”

5. The Victims Were ‘Celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year,’ Reports Say

CNN’s Camila Bernal reported: “I talked to witnesses here on the scene who told me that this is a popular dance club. People regularly come here on the weekends. We also know that they were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. So as these celebrations were going on, these shots rang out.”

ATF Los Angeles tweeted, “ATF Los Angeles is on scene and assisting its local law enforcement partners in the Monterey Park mass shooting.”

Supervisor Hilda Solis said in the news conference that the shooting was heartbreaking. “We continue to be resilient,” she said of the community. Solis said thousands of people attended the celebrations that were attending near the dance hall. She said it is a community that is accepting of diversity and immigrants.

