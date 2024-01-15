Missing Georgia Teen Hydi Cain Left Home in Pajama Pants, Without Shoes

Hydi Cain is a missing Fayatteville, Georgia, teen who disappeared after leaving her house in pajama pants and without shoes on January 7, according to the Fayetteville Office of Public Safety.

The statement posted to Facebook by the Fayetteville Office of Public Safety gave some details about the teen’s last known whereabouts.

A missing person’s poster shared by the Fayetteville Office of Public Safety says, “On January 7, 2024 Hydi Cain left her residence in the early hours of the morning. Hydi Cain can be described as a 16 year old, white female with blonde hair who is 5’1” and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing pajamas pants, a sweatshirt and no shoes. Any information on the whereabouts of Hydi, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.”

In an update, the office added, “New information gathered suggests that Hydi Cain’s hair color is likely black and no longer blonde.” The Office of Public Safety urged people with any information to call Detective L. Fogler at (770) 719–4284 or through email: lfogler@fayetteville-ga.gov.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hydi Cain’s Mother Has Begged Her Daughter on Facebook, ‘Please Be Safe. Please Come Home’

Cain’s mother, Sidney Fyffe, has repeatedly shared information about her daughter’s disappearance on her Facebook page.

“Please be ok. Please be safe. Please come home,” she wrote with one post. She also claimed that her daughter had recently suffered a traumatic situation at work, and she accused various stores of taking down missing person’s posters for Cain.

She also wrote, “Please keep pushing. I beg of all of you please bring my daughter home. I hope no one else has to feel this.”

Others have also circulated the information about the missing teenager on social media.

Hydi Cain’s Mom Has Been Organizing Searches for Her in Fayatteville, Georgia

Cain’s mom has also been posting information about search efforts for her.

“IF YOU WANT TO COME HELP CANVAS AND SEARCH FOR HYDI TODAY WE ARE MEETING AT 430PM AT THE CORNER OF BRANDON LN AND CHASE DRIVE OFF OF 54 IN FAYETTEVILLE,” she wrote on January 11.

She also wrote, “Being a parent of an almost adult is the hardest thing I have ever done. They think they know what is out there. But they don’t. Y’all please help me bring my daughter home safe. Share this post.”

Fyffe also wrote, “I want all of you, who might be judging me, to think about the lengths you would go to protect your child. And the state of mind you might be in. And remember…. Your judgement doesn’t mean shit to me. You’re not hurting my feelings lol.”

A man responded in Fyffe’s comment thread, “I would flip every rock if I had to. Keep doing what you’re doing.” A woman wrote, “Never judge what a mother will do for their baby girl.”

A woman wrote on Facebook, “This is not spam. I grew up with Hydi’s mom. She’s worried sick. Please help spread the word. Please share, especially if you know anyone in Georgia or in surrounding states. A friend’s daughter has been missing since 1/7/24.”

