Idaho Murders Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania: Report

A suspect is in custody in the high-profile murders of four University of Idaho students who were found murdered in their off-campus home in November 2022, according to a NBC Philadelphia.

According to the NBC Philadelphia story, which broke on December 30, 2022, the man was “taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains” in connection with the November 13, 2022, homicides of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Capin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen.

The man’s name was not released. The NBC Philadelphia story does not indicate any motive. The man was referred to in the NBC Philadephia story as a “person of interest.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the arrest. NBC New York called the man a suspect in its headline.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the man is in custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moscow, Idaho, Police Announced They Are Holding a Press Conference on December 30, 2022

In a press release posted to their Facebook page, Moscow police announced that they will be holding a 1 p.m. press conference on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at 206 E. 3rd Street of Moscow City Hall.

Police Chief James Fry “will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 13,” the press release says. “Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and University of Idaho will be present.”

The press conference will be live streamed here.

The police statement did not address NBC Philadelphia’s story about a suspect arrest, but it said, “Please hold all media inquiries until after the news conference.”